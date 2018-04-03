Man Killed in First Rock Hill Homicide of the Year

A man was killed in the first homicide of the year in Rock Hill on Saturday.

The incident took place at the former American Legion post on Cherry Road and Constitution Boulevard. According to reports, the victim and a group of people had come together at the location for a birthday party. The site had been rented out on Friday night for the occasion.

During the party, at approximately 12:45 a.m., shots were fired, striking several people. One of the victims was rushed to Piedmont Medical Center, where police found him after the incident. The victim was then transported to Carolinas Medical Center but was later pronounced dead at the hospital. The victim was identified as 24-year-old Eric Williams of Rock Hill.

No arrests have been reported, and no other information was given as to the motive of the shooting or the condition of the other victims.