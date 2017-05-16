Man Killed in North Charlotte Shooting

A man was killed in a shooting that took place in north Charlotte on Tuesday morning. This marks the 31st homicide in Charlotte this year.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Tuesday morning at around 2:00 a.m. Police were called to the scene of an assault with a deadly weapon to find a victim suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was 30-year-old Keith Lawrence Ross. He was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.

According to reports, the victim had been shot outside a residence in the 2900 block of Botany Street in north Charlotte.

Police indicated that they do not yet have a suspect in the case and are asking anyone with information to contact police at 704-432-TIPS.