Man Killed in Officer Involved Shooting

One man has been killed in an officer involved shooting that occurred in northeast Charlotte on Wednesday night.

The incident occurred just after 9:00 p.m. in the 1900 block of Prospect Drive. According to authorities, a man called police and told him his location and that he was carrying a gun.

When officers arrived, the man was standing in front the Hunters Pointe Apartments. According to authorities, the man had his hands in his waistband and was unresponsive to officers’ requests to put his hands into the air.

During the incident the man raised one of his hands, exposing a handgun. Authorities, perceiving an immediate threat, fired their weapons. Police reported that several of the officers fired, and it is unknown at this time how many shots struck the man.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The identity of the deceased will not been released until his family is notified, but reports indicated that he was a Hispanic male.

In adherence to protocol, the officer or officers involved have been placed on administrative leave. In addition, investigations are taking place by the CMPD Internal Affairs Bureau to determine if the policies of the CMPD were followed during the incident.