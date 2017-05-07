Man Killed in Possible Self-Defense Case

One man has been killed in what appears to be a self-defense case.

The incident occurred at a Gastonia residence on Painter Lane at approximately 2:45 p.m. on Saturday. According to reports, two men had approached the home with the intention of selling stolen firearms. Reports indicated that an altercation broke out between the two men and a resident of the home. The two men had the other man on the ground was pointing a gun at him when a woman came from the back of the house and fired a gun. The shots struck 51-year-old Marion Palmer Yarborough who succumbed to the injuries.

Police received a call regarding shots outside the home, and arrived to find Yarbourough already dead in the front yard.

Police are so far ruling the killing to be self-defense and have not filed any charges against the woman.