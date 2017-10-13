Man Killed in Thursday Afternoon Shooting

Investigations are underway after a man was shot and killed in a shooting that took place on Thursday afternoon.

Police reported that the incident took place in the 2300 block of Farmer Street. Officers were called to the area at around 3:30 p.m. in response to a shooting at this location. Reports indicated that the victim was shot at the location on Farmer Street, and then moved to an apartment near the area. When authorities arrived on the scene, the victim was transported to the hospital to undergo emergency surgery. The victim was pronounced dead during surgery.

CMPD identified the victim as 24-year-old Detavious Springs. A female witness was with the victim at the time of the arrival of police.

Detectives are now investigating the incident as the 73rd homicide of the year in Charlotte. Investigations are taking place at and near the scene of the crime at the intersection of Farmer Street and Romare Bearden Drive to find anyone who may have witnessed the scene.

Anyone with information on the homicide is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.