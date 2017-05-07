Man Killed Inside Shelby Home

Police are investigating after a man was shot to death in a home in Shelby on Saturday.

The incident occurred at a residence on Merit Drive. According to Shelby Police, a member of 28-year-old Wade Treshaun Hamilton entered their home on Saturday to find Hamilton with severe gunshot wounds. Hamilton, who was allegedly a resident of the home as well, was pronounced dead at the scene after 911 had been called and police and emergency personnel had arrived.

Hamilton had also gone by the name Nino Blak, which was the name he used for his rap music. The victim was an aspiring rapper with a Facebook page and several music videos. According to police, Hamilton had a criminal record with charges of second-degree kidnapping, cruelty to animals, child abuse, and assualt by strangulation dating back to 2007.

Police say that Hamilton was alone in the house at the time of the shooting. They do not yet know a motive for the shooting. They are asking anyone with information on the shooting to contact Crime Stoppers at 704-481-TIPS.