Man Offers to Wash Car, Then Steals $500

Police are investigating after a man offered to wash a victim’s car, then stole $500 from them.

The incident occurred on Thursday in Rock Hill. The victim reported that he had been near the intersection of Saluda Street and Blake Street in south Rock Hill when a man wearing a mask and a hoodie approached him and asked if he could wash their car for $5 dollars. The victim refused the offer, saying that he did not have any cash.

At this point, the suspect pulled out a gun and threatened the victim with it, demanding the victim’s wallet as well as his watch. The victim handed over the items, and the suspect ran from the area.

Police said they have not arrested anyone in connection to the crime.