Man on the Run After Raping Teen, Assaulting Woman

A man is on the run after raping a teenager and then assaulting her mom.

29-year-old Luis Alberto Cruz-Rojas of Union County is being sought after by county deputies after the sexual assault. Reports indicate that the victim, who was a teenager known by the suspect, was assaulted several times. The suspect then attacked the teenager’s mother before climbing in his 1990s or early 2000s Ford Explorer and leaving the area.

Police say the man could be anywhere, but that he has previously lived in Indian Trail. Officers have charged the man with two counts of second-degree rape, one count of second-degree kidnapping, and one count of assault on a female. A warrant for his arrest has been issued in Union County, and officers in the surrounding areas have been notified of his flight.

Officers have asked anyone with information on the whereabouts of Cruz-Rojas to call 7040-283-3789.