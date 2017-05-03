Man Placed Into Custody After Entering Bruns Academy With a Knife

A man has been detained after entering Bruns Academy on Wednesday with a knife.

The incident occurred just before the start of school hours on Wednesday morning. Police say that a man carrying a 10-inch knife came out of the woods and ran towards the school, holding the knife to his chest. A bystander witnessed the man run towards a car and slash the tire with the knife as well. The witness, who had just dropped off his granddaughter, called 911 to alert police as the suspect entered the campus through the main entrance.

Before police arrived, the suspect fled the scene, dropping the knife on the grounds of the campus.

Officers were able to find and arrest the suspect, and found and confiscated the knife as well. The incident, though it occurred while children were exiting cars and buses to enter the school, thankfully resulted in no injuries. The school remained on lockdown for a total of 90 minutes as a result of the intrusion, and parents were notified of the incident.