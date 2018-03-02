Man Received $500,000 Bond After Attempted Robbery at Walgreens

A man in Gaston County has received a bond of half a million dollars after attempting to rob a Walgreens.

The heavy bond came after an incident on Tuesday afternoon at around 3:00 p.m. According to reports, the suspect, 29-year-old Bradly Bryant Slayton, arrived at the Walgreens at 1000 Dallas Cherryville Highway armed with a firearm. The suspect, who resides at 107 Fairdel St. in Kings Mountain, attempted to steal medications from the Walgreens.

Slayton was initially transported to CaroMont Medical Center on Tuesday after medical personnel were concerned that he may be overdosing. He was then booked into Gaston County Jail on Wednesday and given the $500,000 bond.

Slayton is charged with robbery with a firearm/dangerous weapon, and resisting a public officer.