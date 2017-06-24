Man Receives Sentence More Than 30 Years After Raping Charlotte Woman

A man has been sentenced more than 30 years after he raped a Charlotte woman.

The attack happened on Thanksgiving Day in 1985. The victim, a woman from Charlotte, had been hired at a hotel in Charlotte to refurbish some of the bathtubs in the hotel. As the woman was making her way to one of the rooms to work in the bathroom, she passed a man walking in the opposite direction. The man later followed her into the hotel room, and sexually assaulted her. He then stole cash from her pocket and fled the scene.

The case was investigated by police, but later put aside as a cold case when they could not track down the assailant. However, improvements in criminology and DNA technology meant that police were able to reopen old cases. This sexual assault was one of these, and police identified and arrested 60-year-old Jerry Oglesby in connection to the attack using DNA evidence.

Oglesby was arrested in 2014. Now, he has been tried for this and one other sexual assault in South Carolina. The man faces the maximum amount of jail time, which adds up to 100 years in prison. Oglesby was charged with second-degree rape, second-degree sex offense, common law robbery, and felony breaking or entering. He was found guilty on all of these charges.