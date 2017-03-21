Man Robbed at Gunpoint in York County

Police are investigating after a man reported being robbed at gunpoint in York.

Police say that the victim called to report an armed robbery after he had been approached by two men. According to reports, the victim had been parked at the side of the road texting his girlfriend when the robbery occurred. The men pulled up alongside his vehicle, got out of their car and held a gun to him while they demanded money.

The victim reported that he had been driving to meet his girlfriend so that he could give her $575 that he owed her. In total, the suspects stole $600 in cash through the window of the car before driving away.

The incident occurred on Daimler Boulevard. After the robbery, the suspects fled in the direction of Hands Mill Highway. They were driving a four-door car at the time of the crime. Investigations are taking place, but police have not released descriptions of the suspects, and no one has been apprehended.