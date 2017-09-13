Man Robbed of Rent Money in Rock Hill

Two men have been arrested after they robbed a man of his rent money in Rock Hill.

Police responded to a call reporting an armed robbery on Tuesday evening at around 6:30 p.m. The incident had occurred in the 200 block of Wall Street at around this time. According to police, the 42-year-old man was approached by two suspects who then robbed him at gunpoint of his rent money.

After the robbery, police were able to identify the suspect’s getaway car. Attempts were made to stop the car, but the suspect, who was later identified as 24-year-old Tremaine Harris, drove away from police for several blocks before being captured in a parking lot near Baxter Hood Center on Anderson Road as he tried to flee from the vehicle on foot. A second suspect was caught later after being seen on Wall Street. He was identified as 23-year-old Dyquan Austin.

The pair were both arrested and charged with armed robbery, conspiracy, and possession of a gun during a violent crime. Harris, who was driving the getaway vehicle, was also charged with failure to stop for a blue light.