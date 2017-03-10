Man Robs 7-Eleven, Police Ask for Help

Police have asked for help in identifying the suspect of a robbery on a Huntersville 7-Eleven.

The incident occurred early Saturday morning at the 7-Eleven at 9502 Mt. Holly-Huntersville Road. The suspect, who was wearing a camouflage jacket, a black hoodie, and blue jeans, entered the 7-Eleven holding a firearm and threatening employees. He pointed the gun at them and asked for property. The suspect acquired what he had come for and then left the building.

Police are now searching for the suspect who they say is a Hispanic male in his 20s. He is approximately 5 foot 6 inches tall, and weights about 200 pounds. They have released a photo from video surveillance in the area in the hopes that someone will recognize him.

Police say that anyone with information regarding the suspect can call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.