Man Robs Bank, Is Arrested 13 Minutes Later

Police made quick work of arresting a bank robber after he robbed a Wells Fargo bank in Charlotte on Thursday.

The incident occurred at a Wells Fargo in the 10200 block of Couloak Drive at around 11:40 a.m. According to reports, the suspect, 58-year-old Muhammad Bey, entered the bank and approached one of the tellers. He gave the teller a note explaining that he was robbing the bank, and instructing the employee to hand over money.

The man reportedly acquired the undisclosed amount of money, and then left the bank in his vehicle. Within fifteen minutes of the robbery, police were able to identify the man’s vehicle. Bey would not stop for the police, so officers initiated a short chase which ended on a dead end near Lakewood Avenue. According to reports, the man was also wanted for a robbery of a Rite-Aid that took place at the end of April.

Police arrested the man, but took him to Carolinas Medical Center to be treated for an undisclosed condition. They say that once he is well, he will be jailed.

Bey was charged with two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon. He will also be charged with charges relating to attempting to evade the police by leading them on a car chase.