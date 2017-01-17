Man Robs Store in Ski Mask

Police are now investigating after a man in a ski mask robbed a convenience store in Rock Hill.

The masked man approached the One Stop on West Main Street. The worker at the time saw the man approaching from a distance and, for safety, hid in a nearby closet to avoid the confrontation.

From the closet, the clerk watched as the man approached the counter holding a gun, went behind the counter, and stole the cash box from the drawer using the key that was still inserted into the lock. He then left the premises with the cash box in hand. About $80 of cash was stolen.

The entire incident, which happened on Monday night, was filmed by surveillance cameras, and police are now looking for the suspect.

The clerk described the suspect as being a black male, approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall, with a silver hand gun and black ski mask.

Detectives ask anyone with information to contact the Rock Hill Police Department.