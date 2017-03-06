Man Runs Red Light, Hits Pedestrian

A man has been arrested and charged after running through a red light and striking a pedestrian in South Charlotte.

The incident occurred on Sunday at the intersection of South Tyron Street and Bland Street. The suspect, 25-year-old Jeffery Jay Junior Laforce, was driving a silver Dodge Avenger near the scene of the hit and run. He was going north on South Tryon Street when he approached the intersection at Bland Street. When Laforce reached the intersection, he ran through a red light and struck the victim, 31-year-old Jessica Nicole Morrell, causing serious injuries. Laforce then left the scene in his vehicle before police arrived.

Police were called to the scene and found Morrell still lying on the road suffering from her injuries. The victim was taken to Carolinas Medical Center with injuries that were described as life-threatening.

Police were able to find the car and license plate information on surveillance cameras around the area. Later that day, Laforce turned himself in. Police arrested him and charged him with felony hit and run.

Police have not yet released whether alcohol, speed, or drugs were a factor in the incident.

Laforce is currently being held in Mecklenburg County Jail.