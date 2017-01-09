Man Sells Cocaine to Undercover Officers, Crashes into Cop Cars

Last week a man in Gaston County attempted to sell cocaine to undercover investigators, and then ran his car into the police vehicles while trying to get away.

Maderkis Deyawn Rollinson, 35, is a convicted felon and sex offender who seems to be making a living off of crime. County Sheriff Darren Campbell calls him a “career criminal”, and says that he is most eager to track down and arrest this type of repeat offender in order to make the county safer.

The incident in question happened on Friday. Rollinson sold crack cocaine to an undercover officer while police stood by, ready to arrest him. After the sale, an arrest attempt was made, but Rollinson tried to run, driving his car into two patrol cars, causing damage to both. He was arrested a short time later.

Rollinson is being charged for possession with intent to sell and deliver a schedule II controlled substance; possession of a schedule II controlled substance; maintaining a vehicle, dwelling or place for the use of a controlled substance; two counts of assault with a deadly weapon on a government official; possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was taken to Iredell County Detention Center and placed under $100,000 bond.

Police do not yet know the extent of the damage on the patrol vehicles.