Man Sentenced for 2012 Kidnapping

A man was sentenced this week for a kidnapping that happened in 2012 in Monroe at Hilltop Plaza Shopping Center.

Lonnie Cecil Buchanan Jr. was charged after police had found Buchanan’s van with the victim inside who had been held against her will for over 24 hours.

Buchanan had attacked the woman in the parking lot of the shopping center in Monroe. Witnesses had seen her attempt to run from him screaming, before he followed her into her car, and assaulted her until she was unconscious. Buchanan then removed her from her vehicle, dragged her across the ground to his car, and put his hands around her throat. After seeing witnesses surrounding the area, he announced that he was taking her to the hospital.

Buchanan then put the victim in the back of his van and, failing to take her to the hospital, drove her to a remote location in Chesterfield County where he held her in the van near an abandoned house in the forest for 30 hours. Police then found the van and the woman inside. The victim was taken to the hospital and Buchanan was arrested.

Buchanan faced charges of kidnapping, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a firearm in furtherance of kidnapping charges, and later two charges of witness tampering after he contacted the victim in an attempt to get her to take back her witness statement.

Buchanan has been sentenced to 24 1/2 years. He was sentenced on Wednesday by U.S. District Judge Robert Conrad who said that Buchanan was a definite danger to the community and showed no respect for the law.