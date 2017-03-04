Man Sentenced to 17 Years For Sexually Assaulting a Child

A man in Iredell County has been sentenced this week to at least 17 years in prison after sexually assaulting a 5-year-old child.

The accused is Joseph Francis Sexton. According to reports, the assault occurred in 2015. Police were notified of the incident in December of that year, and more than a year later, in January of 2016, put Sexton behind bars.

During the inquiry, the child was taken to Dove House Children’s Advocacy Center in Statesville to be interviewed by police.

Sexton, who is from Olin in unincorporated Iredell County, was charged with first-degree sexual assault on a child, and pled guilty to his charges this week. He will now begin serving his 17 year sentence in prison.