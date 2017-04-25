Man Sentenced to Two Years After Fraud Scheme

A Charlotte man was sentenced this week after taking part in a lottery fraud scheme based in Jamaica.

The man, 25-year-old Johnoy Davis, defrauded at least 12 victims in a scheme that involved a complicated web of plots and people. According to reports, Davis would contact his victims, preying mostly on elderly individuals, and tell them that they had won the Jamaican lottery. Davis would then inform the victims that in order to receive their prize money, they needed to pay various amounts of money.

Davis then contracted other individuals to collect the packages of illegal money that were sent from the victims. Another man, 31-year-old Antonio Terrell Brown, who was a mail carrier for Charlotte, helped Davis by diverting the packages. Other individuals were recruited to send the money in their own names to Jamaica. According to reports, Davis was deceitful to these individuals about where the money had come from.

Brown pled guilty to the charges of mail theft in early April.

Sources say that a total between $250,000 and $500,000 was stolen from the victims. As a result of these crimes, Johnoy was charged with one count of money laundering conspiracy and pled guilty to those charges in January. On Monday, the judge sentenced Davis to two years in federal prison and gave him an order to pay $216,619 in restitution to the 12 known victims.