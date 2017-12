A shooting took place in West Charlotte early Saturday morning, leaving one man severely injured. The victim was transported to Carolinas Medical Center Main, officials say.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenberg police, the man was shot at a Wendy’s in the 3300 block of Freedom Drive around 1 a.m. No arrests have yet been made, and officials ask that anyone with information pertaining to the incident to call crime stoppers at 704-334-1600.

No other information has been released at this point.