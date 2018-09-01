Man Shot and Killed After Argument in Southwest Charlotte

A man was shot and killed following an argument that took place in southwest Charlotte this week.

The incident took place on Friday. According to police reports, the victim, Decario Bethea, was involved in an argument with two other people in the 300 block of Fairwood Avenue near South Tyron Street. The three were outside an apartment complex in the area when the argument began, and it ended in gunshots.

Bethea was struck by gunshots, and was transported to the hospital shortly afterwards. The victim was pronounced dead in the hospital two hours after the shooting.

Police were seen patrolling and investigating near the scene for several hours after the incident, collecting evidence and speaking with witnesses. It is unknown at this time time whether police have any suspects in the case.

Officers ask anyone with information on the incident to contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.