Man Shot and Killed in Northwest Charlotte

Charlotte has suffered its 4th homicide in just 4 days with the shooting of a man in northwest Charlotte. The man, who was Jabari Sultan Stewart, was killed on Wednesday night.

Stewart was believed to have been shot while he was inside his home on Stonefort Court and Pleasant Grove Road. He appears to have exited his home and tried to walk towards a neighbor’s house before falling to the ground. He was found outside near his neighbor’s yard.

Stewart was pronounced dead after being taken to the medical center.

Police have not identified any suspects, but it is possible that three people may be suspects in this case.

The shooting happened at around 7:00 p.m. One man from the area said that his wife was home when the shooting took place. He said that his wife heard noises that sounded like gunshots and went outside to look but did not see anything.

Police are extremely frustrated after what has been a violent and tragic start of the year. Last year saw a rise in homicides and the beginning of 2017 is continuing in the same trend. CMPD Maj. Gerald Smith, after acknowledging a difficult start to the year as well as a difficult year last year, is hopeful that things might improve.

CMPD’s hope of hiring 125 new officers is not possible with the city’s tight budget, but the city hopes to hire half as many in the year of 2017 to help prevent homicides and other crimes.