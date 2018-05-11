Man Shot and Killed in Vehicle With 4-Year-old in the Back

A man was shot and killed inside a vehicle which also contained a 4-year-old child.

The incident happened in Lancaster County in Kershaw on Thursday. Police responded to the scene after a shooting took place at around 1:00 p.m. at 278 Pine Ridge Drive.

When police arrived, they found one person dead from gunshot wounds in the passenger seat of a vehicle. The body was identified as that of 30-year-old Vincent Lambert Jr.

One woman was also injured in the incident. She was rushed to the hospital to be treated for gunshot wounds. Authorities have not released her identity or condition.

Investigations revealed that a 4-year-old child was in the back seat of the car at the time of the shooting, but was uninjured.

Police are now investigating and are on the lookout for the suspect in the case. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 888-274-6372 or the sheriff’s office at 803-282-3388.