Man Shot and Killed in West Charlotte, Suspect Sought

Police are actively investigating after a man was shot and killed in West Charlotte.

The quiet neighborhood was disturbed last night as seven or eight gunshots were heard at around 8:00 p.m. Police responded to the scene, which was near a Walmart on Wilkinson Boulevard in the 2400 block of Pruitt Street.

20-year-old Juordan Malik Hill was found by inside a nearby apartment suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Initial investigations revealed that the victim had been in the parking lot of the apartment complex with several other individuals when the gunshots were fired. Witnesses said that they heard a car quickly speeding from the area shortly after the gunshots were fired. Family members were on the scene during investigations.

The incident came as a shock to neighbors who say this is normally a very quiet neighborhood.