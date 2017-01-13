Man Shot in Convenience Store in Charlotte

Police are now investigating the murder of 45-year-old man who was shot inside a convenience store in Charlotte on Thursday. Massaquoi Kotay.

The victim, Massaquoi Kotay, was the Liberian owner of a convenience store in north Charlotte. This store, located in the shopping center in the 4400 block of North Tyron Street and north of Sugar Creek Road, was also the location of the devastating crime that happened around 2:00 p.m. on Thursday.

Police were called to the scene of a potential shooting. They found Kotay already dead in a barber shop next to his store. Authorities believe that he got into a conflict with someone in his store, was shot there, and then proceeded to the barber shop for help, only to collapse.

A man in a local auto shop was the one to call police. The man, Sal Esernio said that someone in his shop heard shots, so Esernio called 9-1-1. He then took a look at the surveillance cameras that he has in the area which were recording at the time of the incident, and claims he saw the victim leave the store and go to the barber shop for help. Although Esernio also claims to have footage of the suspect who shot Kotay, police have not yet released an official statement regarding any possible suspects.

Kotay was a father of four children, two boys and two girls, and a beloved husband, as well as a upstanding leader among the Liberian community of Charlotte. Countless friends and family members gathered at the scene on Thursday to comfort one another and grieve together. Those who knew Kotay are now seeking justice to make sense of the otherwise senseless crime.

Anyone with information connected to the incident are asked to call 704-334-1600.