Man Shot in the Neck in Rock Hill

Police are investigating after they say a man was shot in the neck in Rock Hill on Tuesday morning.

The incident took place at approximately 3:00 a.m. Tuesday morning the 200 block of Scoggins Street. According to reports, the 44-year-old victim was inside the Rock Hill home when the shooting occurred. When police arrived they found a woman crying in the front room. When they proceeded to the bedroom they found the victim with gunshot wounds to his neck. The victim was rushed to Piedmont Medical Center for treatment and remains in serious condition.

After the shooting, police began interviewing witnesses and neighbors. Several people were in the home at the time of the shooting, but police say that they have not identified any suspects as of yet. No names have been released at this time.

Police are trying to find a motive for the shooting, and say that they have likely ruled out a random attack.