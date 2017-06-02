Man Shot Near South Mecklenburg High School on Thursday

Police are investigating after a man was shot in the leg near South Mecklenburg High School on Thrusday.

The incident occurred at around 8:00 a.m. near a city bus stop next to the Quail Corners shopping center. According to reports, the shooting happened less than an hour after classes began at the nearby high school. The victim, 17-year-old Ashton White, contacted police and told them that he had been shot in the leg by a suspect that was not known to him.

As a result of the shooting, the high school was on lockdown for the remainder of the day with all after school activities canceled. The lockdown was due to the danger of a suspect being on the run in the area, but reports later confirmed that the 17-year-old victim was not a student at South Mecklenburg High School.

The victim was later charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana paraphernalia. No other arrests have been made in the case, and police have not released any information regarding possible suspects.