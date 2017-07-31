Man Shot Outside Local Charlotte Restaurant

Police are investigating after a man was shot in the parking lot of a popular Charlotte restaurant on Monday morning.

The shooting occurred at the Midnight Diner on the south end of Charlotte on South Tyron Street and West Carson Boulevard. Police arrived at the scene after reports of the shooting. When they got there, they discovered one person suffering from gunshot wounds. According to reports, the man was shot just outside the business in the parking lot.

The victim was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle with no need for an ambulance, and authorities say that his injuries are non-life-threatening.

The Midnight Diner remained closed on Monday morning due to the incident. Police have not released any other information regarding the shooting, but ask anyone with further information to contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.