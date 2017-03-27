Man Stabbed in East Charlotte

Investigations are taking place following a stabbing that occurred in east Charlotte on Sunday night.

The incident occurred shortly before 10:00 p.m. Police received reports of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 4400 block of Central Avenue.

CMPD arrived at the scene on Central Avenue to find a man with stab wounds that were described as being minor and non-life-threatening. The man, who has not been identified by police, was then transferred to Carolinas Medical Center for treatment of his wounds.

Detectives investigating the scene have not yet said if they have identified any suspects in the case, but ask anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 703-334-1600.