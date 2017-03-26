Man Taken to CMC With Gunshot Wounds

Police are investigating after a man was shot in northeast Charlotte.

The incident occurred on Sunday morning a little before 8:00 a.m. The victim, who has not been identified, was found in the 1900 block of Prospect Drive after police had responded to a call regarding an assault with a deadly weapon.

Police found the man at the scene suffering from gunshot wounds, and he was taken to Carolinas Medical Center for treatment of wounds which were described as being non-life-threatening.

Reports indicated that no one, as of Sunday afternoon, had been arrested for the shooting.

Investigations are still taking place and members of the CMPD ask anyone with information regarding the shooting to contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.