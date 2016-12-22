Man Tried to Rob Woma Outside Rock Hill Strip Club

A woman told Rock Hill police that someone tried to rob her at gunpoint while she was outside a strip club in her car on Sunday night, Rock Hill Police Department reports show.

The woman said the man walked to her driver side window and put a gun to her head, then told her to “Give me all your money,” according to the report. She then allegedly told the gunman she didn’t have anything of value or money, according to the report.

The incident took place outside the Crazy Horse strip club.

The suspect was seen on video walking to the car before fleeing through the back of the parking lot.