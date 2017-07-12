Man Tries To Bring Loaded Gun Through Charlotte Airport Checkpoint

A man has been cited for trying to bring a loaded gun through a Charlotte Douglas Airport checkpoint.

The incident occurred on Tuesday. TSA reported that the man had placed the 9mm handgun in his carry-on bag. The bag was proceeding through a conveyer belt at a security checkpoint when TSA workers saw the gun through the x-ray monitoring equipment.

The gun was immediately confiscated and the man pulled aside for questioning. He was cited for carrying a firearm on airport property.

This is not an unusual situation for TSA staff. Authorities stated that in 2016 54 firearms were recovered at checkpoints at Charlotte Douglas. The trend has seemingly increased with 31 firearms discovered so far in 2017.