Man Tries Who Tried To Kidnap Children Now on the Run

Parents and police are on alert after a man approached children and threatened to kidnap them.

The incident happened in Belmont on Friday evening at approximately 6:00 p.m. According to police, a suspicious man drove up to a group of children who were playing alongside River Loop Road. Reports say that the man was driving a green Buick that was old and showing signs of wear in the paint on the front and back ends. After pulling up to the children, who were in the age range of 6-7 years old, he winked at the children and said “I’m going to take you.”

After being threatened, the children ran back towards the safety of their homes and immediately told adults inside what had happened. The police were then called.

Witness reports say that the man had been circling the neighborhood in the green car for the past week.

Police have described the man as being a white male in his 50’s. He has white hair and a white beard. Authorities are asking the public to keep an eye out for the suspect and to call Crime Stoppers at 704-861-8000 if they see the suspect or anything else out of the ordinary. In the meantime, parents and guardians of children in the area are warned to be extra cautious with their children until the suspect is apprehended.