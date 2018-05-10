Man Turns Himself In After Killing Girlfriend

A man has turned himself in and admitted to shooting and killing his girlfriend in Steele Creek overnight.

The suspect, identified as 31-year-old Michael Duane Brown, drove himself to the police station at approximately 2:00 a.m. He then walked inside and told police that he had just shot and killed his girlfriend, identified as 27-year-old Whitney Jo King.

Police arrived at the scene at an apartment building in the 10700 block of Point South Drive and found the woman dead from gunshot wounds. A baby boy was found feet from his mother, but was was thankfully not harmed during the shooting.

The infant was taken into temporary custody of DSS and is being cared for. The suspect has his first trial scheduled for Thursday afternoon.

Police are asking anyone with information on the homicide to contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.