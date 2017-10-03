Man Wanted After Removing Monitoring Device

Police are searching for a Charlotte man who removed his monitoring device and is on the run.

The suspect, identified as 30-year-old Francisco Javier Hernandez-Boyzo, was reported to have removed an electronic monitoring device from his person. The device was given to Hernandez-Boyzo as part of a pre-trial release agreement set by the court.

Police say that Hernandez-Boyzo was last known to be in east Charlotte at a location in the 5400 block of Central Avenue. A warrant is out for the arrest of the suspect, and he is wanted for felony larceny, larceny of motor vehicle, damage to property, and interfering with an electronic monitoring device.

Police are asking the public for help in the search for Hernandez-Boyzo and have released a photo of the suspect. Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the Electronic Monitoring Unit by dialing 704-432-8888 and selecting option number 3. Anyone who sees Hernandez-Boyzo may also call 911.