Man Wanted for 2015 Charlotte Murder Arrested in Puerto Rico

More than a year after the remains of Richard Allen Hable were found, police arrested a man in connection to his disappearance and death.

Hable was reported missing on September 2, 2015. The person who reported his disappearance had not seen or heard from Hable in about four months. The next day, police found his body underneath his trailer house in East Mecklenburg County in the 7500 block of Bondhaven Road. At first, police did not suspect foul play, but upon further investigation, they began treating the case as a homicide.

The case remained cold for some time, but police eventually named Gabriel Pagan Santiago, 26, as the key suspect in the homicide case. According to reports, Santiago had roomed in Hable’s house for a period of time before the death of the victim.

After investigations led them to search for the suspect in Puerto Rico, the suspect was found residing in San Juan. He was arrested with the assistance of the FBI San Juan Violent Crimes Task Force, and put into custody. Court procedures are taking place through the Federal Court, and after an unspecified amount of time, Santiago will be extradited back to North Carolina.

Santiago was arrested and charged with murder on Wednesday of this week.