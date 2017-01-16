Man Wanted for Attempted Murder Turns Himself In

A man turned himself in on Sunday to face charges of attempted murder.

The incident happened on Saturday in Gaston County at a Grab N Go parking lot on Bessemer County Road. The accused is Luciano Flores, age 21. Flores allegedly found out about a secret relationship between his girlfriend, Deanna Leigh Toney, and his cousin, Daniel Ledzema which is what led to events on Saturday.

Flores took out a .45 caliber handgun on Saturday, and held his girlfriend at gunpoint, forcing her to make contact with Ledzema in order to make it look like she wanted to meet up with him. Toney drove the car to the Grab N Go, where the meeting was arranged, and dropped Flores off who turned the gun on his cousin. Toney reported hearing gunshots as she drove her car away.

After firing shots, Flores fled the scene. Ledzema was injured and taken to CaroMont Regional Medical Center, and was later discharged with non-life-threatening injuries.

Flores turned himself in on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. He is charged with attempted murder and first-degree kidnapping. He is being held at Cleveland County Jail.

The investigation is still ongoing, and Flores is set to appear in court this week.