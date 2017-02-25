Man Wanted for Kidnapping and Shooting Arrested

A man who was wanted for breaking and entering, kidnapping, and firing a weapon turned himself in on Friday.

The incident happened on Thursday morning in a house in the 800 block of Thera Drive in northeast Charlotte. The suspect, Tevin Chevez Brewer, 26, entered the home at approximately 2:30 a.m. The victim reported that Brewer had forced his way through the door, and hit him in the head as he entered the home. After entering the home, Brewer stole cash from the victim, and then forced a woman who was also inside the home, to come with him.

Brewer, who was known to both the male and female victims, fired shots from his gun as he left the residence. He then got in his car with the woman and drove away. Police found the woman several hours later. She was unharmed.

After turning himself in to police, Brewer was arrested and taken to Mecklenburg County Jail where he is now being held. He was charged with first-degree burglary, robbery with a dangerous weapon, assault with a deadly weapon, second-degree kidnapping, assault by pointing a gun, possession of a firearm by a felon, discharging a weapon into occupied property, assault on female, and first-degree kidnapping.