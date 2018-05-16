Man Wanted in Connection to Two North Charlotte Robberies

A man is wanted in connection to two robberies in north Charlotte earlier this week.

According to police, the robberies took place on Monday night. The first incident occurred just after 10:00 p.m. at the Sam’s Mart on Statesville Road. The suspect entered the store and took money from the store before fleeing the scene.

Just 10 minutes later, the same suspect entered a second Sam’s Mart on Glenwood Drive. As the suspect was fleeing this location, an employee attempted to shoot the suspect to prevent him escaping, but the shots did not strike the suspect.

Police are now searching for this suspect. The man is a black male and was wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, a surgical mask, and gloves.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.