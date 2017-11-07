Man Wanted in Toddler’s Death

A man has been charged in connection to the death of a toddler in Gaston County.

The man, who was identified as 25-year-old Marquis Julius Graham, is wanted following the death of the 2-year-old boy on Sunday at CaroMont Regional Medical Center. According to reports, the child was brought into the hospital that same day by the suspect and the child’s mother who was living with the suspect at the time of the incident with her two small children.

The child later died while at the hospital.

Following the child’s death, investigations took place involving Gaston County police and Gaston County Department of Human Health Services.

Graham is now being sought for first-degree murder. Police ask anyone with information that may lead to his capture to contact Gaston County Police at 704-866-3320.