Stupid Crime of the Week: Man Wearing Nothing But American Flag Shorts Steals Beer Truck

A man wearing nothing but a pair of American flag shorts led police on a chase after he stole a truck full of beer.

The incident took place in Santa Rosa, California, earlier this week. According to reports, a Coors truck containing a full cargo of beer was parked outside a liquor store in Santa Rosa on a delivery. The suspect, though not dressed properly for the occasion, saw his opportunity and hopped in the truck. He drove away from the liquor store and proceeded in the direction of a local highway.

The driver was inside the store at the time, but a customer outside witnessed the suspect hop in the truck and drive away, and quickly went inside the store to alert the driver.

Within minutes of the theft, police were able to find the location of the stolen truck by using a GPS feature installed inside the vehicle.

K-9 units, officers with the Santa Rosa police department, and Henry-1 helicopter dispatched from the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Department converged upon the truck. When they arrived, they found it abandoned and were told by witnesses that they had seen him fleeing the scene on foot in his conspicuous outfit.

Police were able to view video footage of the area. They spotted the suspect running from the truck to hide in some nearby bushes.

The suspect was apprehended within an hour, identified as 46-year-old Matt Hermsmeyer, and charged with suspicion of vehicle theft, possession of stolen property, priors for auto theft, resisting arrest, and probation violation.