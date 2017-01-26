Man Who Reports a Home Invasion Arrested for Murder

A man in Iredell County is being charged with murder after telling police he was the victim of a break-in.

According to police reports, Jackson Suddreth Tyler, age 21, called police on Tuesday night to report a home invasion. Police arrived at Tyler’s place of residence at around 10:30 p.m. to find a man dead from gunshot wounds. The man was Kelvin Ramone Velez, age 20. According to reports, the man had already been dead for an hour by the time Tyler called police.

Tyler’s version of events was that a woman had knocked on the door prompting Tyler to open it. He said that when he did, a man came rushing into the house holding a gun which he shot at Tyler. He said he then found Velez dead in the living room. Tyler’s story later altered when he said that he actually had a gun and accidentally shot the man when he tripped in the living room.

Tyler’s story was proven to be false, however. Police could not confirm that Velez had ever shot at Tyler, and there was more than one inconsistency in Tyler’s narrative.

Police also found a good deal more in Tyler’s home during their investigations, including firearms, which were illegal due to Tyler’s history of drug-related felonies, other firearms, materials to make suppressors for firearms, 3,000 ecstasy pills, and marijuana.

Tyler was taken to Iredell County Detention Center, and was given no bail. He is currently charged with murder, but more charges relating to the drugs and firearms are possible.