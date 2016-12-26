Man Who Used False Names on Dating Site Charged with Rape

Mint Hill police charged a man with rape on Saturday after he allegedly used false names on online dating sites.

David Lloyd, 39, has been arrested and charged with second-degree forcible rape. The arrest came after a women was treated for sexual assault at Carolinas Medical Center.

The woman had met with Lloyd earlier that day before going to where she lived and Lloyd made sexual advances that were unwelcome. The victim told police Lloyd eventually grabbed her and assaulted her.

Police believe Lloyd had been hiding his personal information, including his phone number, and using fake names on the dating sites.

He was held on a $250,000 secured bond.