Masked Man Robs Rock Hill Restaurant at Gunpoint

A man in a mask robbed a restaurant in Rock Hill at gunpoint on Monday night.

Reports say that the incident occurred just after 9:00 p.m. at a Subway on Main Street West. A man wearing a red beanie, a gray scarf that covered his face, a black leather jacket, and jeans, came into the Subway carrying what employees said was a silver handgun. The man then proceeded to threaten the employee at the cashier station and ask for money. The cashier opened the register, and the suspect took all of the money from inside. The suspect then began to demand that the employees take him to the safe. When employees told him they could not get into the safe, he forced them at gunpoint into a bathroom, and then fled the scene.

Police received two calls regarding the robbery and arrived at the Subway with investigators to speak with witnesses and investigate the scene. Authorities are now looking for the suspect who is a black male between the heights of 5’6” and 5’8”. He was wearing reading glasses at the time of the crime.