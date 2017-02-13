Mecklenburg County Arrests and Mugshots 02-13-2017

Warning
|Name
|KNIGHT, MARQUISE CHRISTOPHER
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|3/21/1988
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|210
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-02-13 00:14:00
|Court Case
|1202016719012
|Charge Description
|DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|LONG, DUSTIN LLOYD
|Arrest Type
|Non-Arrest
|DOB
|6/3/1994
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|146
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-02-13 01:31:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|Bond Term
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|ELBEY, AMEN-RE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/1/1973
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|250
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-02-13 00:46:00
|Court Case
|5902015200752
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|HUNSUCKER, RAMON AUGUSTUS
|Arrest Type
|
|DOB
|1/24/1976
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|185
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-02-13 01:33:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|STEELE, MICHAEL
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|11/11/1986
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-02-13 01:13:00
|Court Case
|5902017205671
|Charge Description
|RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|DOVE, THOMAS ROBERT
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/23/1990
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-02-13 02:10:00
|Court Case
|5902017205675
|Charge Description
|RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|STRANGE, JULIE ANN
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|6/24/1988
|Height
|5.2
|Weight
|210
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-02-13 02:10:00
|Court Case
|5902017205659
|Charge Description
|BREAK/ENTER TERRORIZE/INJURE
|Bond Amount
|4000.00
|Name
|WASHINGTON, DEVONTE LAMAR
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|8/16/1999
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-02-13 00:14:00
|Court Case
|5902017205678
|Charge Description
|LARCENY OF A FIREARM
|Bond Amount
|1500.00
|Name
|BECKER, LELA SHINTEL
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|11/8/1969
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-02-13 02:47:00
|Court Case
|5902017205681
|Charge Description
|AWDW INTENT TO KILL
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|TAYLOR, ZACHARY
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/25/1992
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|225
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-02-13 03:50:00
|Court Case
|5902017205672
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|GRAHAM, ANTHONY
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|7/14/1973
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-02-13 01:05:00
|Court Case
|5902017205693
|Charge Description
|ATT BREAK OR ENTER BLDG (F)
|Bond Amount
|4000.00
|Name
|LINDSAY, JARVIS
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/21/1988
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-02-13 04:10:00
|Court Case
|5902016246633
|Charge Description
|COMMUNICATING THREATS
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|WILLIAMS, BRIAN
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|12/20/1968
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-02-13 00:18:00
|Court Case
|5902017205697
|Charge Description
|AWDWIKISI
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|BYERS, SANQUAN
|Arrest Type
|
|DOB
|2/26/1998
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|130
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-02-13 08:59:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|ADAMS, DEMICHAEL TYE
|Arrest Type
|
|DOB
|2/13/1999
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-02-13 09:47:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|CAMPBELL, YASIR BARSHIEA
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|1/18/1995
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|145
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-02-13 07:16:00
|Court Case
|5902017202356
|Charge Description
|LARCENY BY EMPLOYEE
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|KERR, THOMAS CLIFTON
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/21/2000
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-02-13 07:56:00
|Court Case
|5902017205703
|Charge Description
|WEAPONS ON EDUC PROP/AID (M)
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|MENSAH, JOSHUA LINZIE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|12/13/1989
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-02-13 07:46:00
|Court Case
|5902016209095
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|NEAL, CORY BILAL
|Arrest Type
|
|DOB
|4/2/1993
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-02-13 10:37:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|ODOM, CALIB REGINALD
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/11/1999
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-02-13 09:15:00
|Court Case
|5902016245882
|Charge Description
|POSSESS HANDGUN BY MINOR
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|TOWNSENDS, CHRISTOPHER AHMAD
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|3/16/1992
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|310
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-02-13 09:30:00
|Court Case
|5902017205583
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|BLAKE, ALANI RACHELLE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|3/28/2000
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-02-13 09:40:00
|Court Case
|5902017204668
|Charge Description
|LARCENY BY EMPLOYEE
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|GARDNER, JOSHUA ALEXANDER
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|5/24/1996
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|182
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-02-13 09:18:00
|Court Case
|1202013001783
|Charge Description
|SHOPLIFTING CONCEALMENT GOODS
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|JORDAN, SEDRICK RAY
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/31/1985
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|120
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-02-13 09:22:00
|Court Case
|5902017205713
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|MCVAY, WILLIE JAMES
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|12/5/1972
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-02-13 10:45:00
|Court Case
|5902017203651
|Charge Description
|FEL HIT/RUN INJURY
|Bond Amount
|20000.00
|Name
|NELSON, LEE
|Arrest Type
|
|DOB
|4/11/1995
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|188
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-02-13 11:33:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|BROWN, LAQUONIA JAMEISHA
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|5/24/1978
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|230
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-02-13 10:18:00
|Court Case
|3502016708145
|Charge Description
|DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|BURNS, VANESSA DEVON
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|2/26/1961
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|186
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-02-13 11:38:00
|Court Case
|5902015009317
|Charge Description
|SHOPLIFTING CONCEALMENT GOODS
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|HOLLOWAY, JAIDEN MALIK
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/11/1999
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|185
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-02-13 09:30:00
|Court Case
|5902017205233
|Charge Description
|COMMUNICATING THREATS
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|THOMAS, ROHAN ANTHONY
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|12/17/1996
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|125
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-02-13 11:05:00
|Court Case
|5902016245663
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT BY POINTING A GUN
|Bond Amount
|3000.00
|Name
|WHITE, GERARD
|Arrest Type
|
|DOB
|3/10/1977
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-02-13 12:32:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|HARRIS, ROGER
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|10/10/1964
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|155
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-02-13 11:45:00
|Court Case
|5902017205754
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|HATTEN, TERRY TYRICO
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/23/1987
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-02-13 11:10:00
|Court Case
|5902017205741
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|LYBRAND, CHRISTIE RUSSELL
|Arrest Type
|
|DOB
|9/21/1975
|Height
|5.0
|Weight
|115
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-02-13 14:22:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|WALTON, SEAN L
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/9/1977
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|185
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-02-13 12:14:00
|Court Case
|5902017205745
|Charge Description
|SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|COREA-MEJIA, MARCO
|Arrest Type
|
|DOB
|7/30/1978
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|145
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-02-13 15:40:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|FLETCHER, MALCOLM XAVIER
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|7/10/1970
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-02-13 11:31:00
|Court Case
|5902017205618
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT – FREE TEXT
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|HEED, KHYRIN EDWARD
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/1/1997
|Height
|6.5
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-02-13 13:00:00
|Court Case
|5902017204549
|Charge Description
|CONTRIBUTING DEL OF JUVENILE
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|ISAAC, CEDRIC ANTONIO
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|12/16/1982
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|210
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-02-13 13:13:00
|Court Case
|4802015706431
|Charge Description
|DWLR IMPAIRED REV
|Bond Amount
|1500.00
|Name
|PRATT, DAMON LATERRIOUS
|Arrest Type
|
|DOB
|4/13/1989
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-02-13 15:44:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|STRONG, ZACHARY BERNARD
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|5/6/1965
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|185
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-02-13 12:05:00
|Court Case
|3502016008768
|Charge Description
|DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|TAAL, EBOU
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|8/13/1982
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-02-13 12:00:00
|Court Case
|4002016705615
|Charge Description
|SPEEDING
|Bond Amount
|100.00
|Name
|THOMAS, ROHAN ANTHONY
|Arrest Type
|
|DOB
|12/17/1996
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|120
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-02-13 16:00:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|BELL, CURTIS DESHAWN
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|5/5/1985
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-02-13 12:08:00
|Court Case
|5902017205767
|Charge Description
|ATT OBTAIN PROP FALSE PRETENSE
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|COVINGTON, ANGELA CHRISTINE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|1/25/1978
|Height
|4.9
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-02-13 12:08:00
|Court Case
|5902017205765
|Charge Description
|ATT OBTAIN PROP FALSE PRETENSE
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|FLORES, CHRISTOPHER
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|8/15/2000
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|130
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-02-13 15:16:00
|Court Case
|5902017202131
|Charge Description
|LARCENY OF MOTOR VEHICLE (F)
|Bond Amount
|15000.00
|Name
|FORD, PATRICK
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|2/28/1990
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-02-13 10:10:00
|Court Case
|5902017203111
|Charge Description
|BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
|Bond Amount
|10000.00
|Name
|GUY, RUSSELL EUGENE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/30/1994
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-02-13 10:22:00
|Court Case
|5902017203806
|Charge Description
|INJURY TO PERSONAL PROPERTY
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|LONG, MALIK JAREL
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|4/15/1996
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-02-13 16:00:00
|Court Case
|5902015246460
|Charge Description
|RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|MARTIN, LEE WILLIAM
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|3/12/1979
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-02-13 12:15:00
|Court Case
|5902015243343
|Charge Description
|FELONY PROBATION VIOLATION
|Bond Amount
|10000.00
|Name
|THOMPSON, JOHN MARCESE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/28/1986
|Height
|6.4
|Weight
|250
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-02-13 14:21:00
|Court Case
|5902017205736
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|DAWSON, BRADLEY
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|8/27/1997
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|136
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-02-13 14:00:00
|Court Case
|8902016052912
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|15000.00
|Name
|MCLAUGHLIN, MICHAEL FRANCIS
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|11/14/1961
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-02-13 11:24:00
|Court Case
|5902017000642
|Charge Description
|SOLICIT ALMS/BEG FOR MONEY
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|MCVAY, WILLIE
|Arrest Type
|
|DOB
|12/5/1972
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|210
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-02-13 17:32:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|MOORE, SEANDRE MIQUELLE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|3/2/1968
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|185
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-02-13 15:50:00
|Court Case
|5902016034391
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|ROMAH, HIEN
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|1/2/1999
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-02-13 15:14:00
|Court Case
|5902017205772
|Charge Description
|POSSESS STOLEN MOTOR VEHICLE
|Bond Amount
|7500.00
|Name
|ROSALES, CARLOS TRAVIS
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/10/1997
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|145
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-02-13 11:19:00
|Court Case
|5902015041876
|Charge Description
|POSS F-WN/LQ/MXBV < 21
|Bond Amount
|1000.00