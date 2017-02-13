Mecklenburg County Arrests and Mugshots 02-13-2017 Name KNIGHT, MARQUISE CHRISTOPHER Arrest Type Traffic DOB 3/21/1988 Height 6.1 Weight 210 Arrest Date Time 2017-02-13 00:14:00 Court Case 1202016719012 Charge Description DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV Bond Amount 1000.00 Name LONG, DUSTIN LLOYD Arrest Type Non-Arrest DOB 6/3/1994 Height 5.5 Weight 146 Arrest Date Time 2017-02-13 01:31:00 Court Case Charge Description Bond Term Bond Amount Name ELBEY, AMEN-RE Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 8/1/1973 Height 5.11 Weight 250 Arrest Date Time 2017-02-13 00:46:00 Court Case 5902015200752 Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE Bond Amount Name HUNSUCKER, RAMON AUGUSTUS Arrest Type DOB 1/24/1976 Height 6.2 Weight 185 Arrest Date Time 2017-02-13 01:33:00 Court Case Charge Description Bond Amount Name STEELE, MICHAEL Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 11/11/1986 Height 5.10 Weight 200 Arrest Date Time 2017-02-13 01:13:00 Court Case 5902017205671 Charge Description RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER Bond Amount 1000.00 Name DOVE, THOMAS ROBERT Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 8/23/1990 Height 6.0 Weight 190 Arrest Date Time 2017-02-13 02:10:00 Court Case 5902017205675 Charge Description RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER Bond Amount 1000.00 Name STRANGE, JULIE ANN Arrest Type Felony DOB 6/24/1988 Height 5.2 Weight 210 Arrest Date Time 2017-02-13 02:10:00 Court Case 5902017205659 Charge Description BREAK/ENTER TERRORIZE/INJURE Bond Amount 4000.00 Name WASHINGTON, DEVONTE LAMAR Arrest Type Felony DOB 8/16/1999 Height 6.0 Weight 150 Arrest Date Time 2017-02-13 00:14:00 Court Case 5902017205678 Charge Description LARCENY OF A FIREARM Bond Amount 1500.00 Name BECKER, LELA SHINTEL Arrest Type Felony DOB 11/8/1969 Height 5.7 Weight 160 Arrest Date Time 2017-02-13 02:47:00 Court Case 5902017205681 Charge Description AWDW INTENT TO KILL Bond Amount Name TAYLOR, ZACHARY Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 6/25/1992 Height 5.9 Weight 225 Arrest Date Time 2017-02-13 03:50:00 Court Case 5902017205672 Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT Bond Amount 1000.00 Name GRAHAM, ANTHONY Arrest Type Felony DOB 7/14/1973 Height 5.11 Weight 175 Arrest Date Time 2017-02-13 01:05:00 Court Case 5902017205693 Charge Description ATT BREAK OR ENTER BLDG (F) Bond Amount 4000.00 Name LINDSAY, JARVIS Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 10/21/1988 Height 5.10 Weight 165 Arrest Date Time 2017-02-13 04:10:00 Court Case 5902016246633 Charge Description COMMUNICATING THREATS Bond Amount 1000.00 Name WILLIAMS, BRIAN Arrest Type Felony DOB 12/20/1968 Height 5.7 Weight 140 Arrest Date Time 2017-02-13 00:18:00 Court Case 5902017205697 Charge Description AWDWIKISI Bond Amount Name BYERS, SANQUAN Arrest Type DOB 2/26/1998 Height 5.10 Weight 130 Arrest Date Time 2017-02-13 08:59:00 Court Case Charge Description Bond Amount Name ADAMS, DEMICHAEL TYE Arrest Type DOB 2/13/1999 Height 6.2 Weight 175 Arrest Date Time 2017-02-13 09:47:00 Court Case Charge Description Bond Amount Name CAMPBELL, YASIR BARSHIEA Arrest Type Felony DOB 1/18/1995 Height 6.0 Weight 145 Arrest Date Time 2017-02-13 07:16:00 Court Case 5902017202356 Charge Description LARCENY BY EMPLOYEE Bond Amount 5000.00 Name KERR, THOMAS CLIFTON Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 8/21/2000 Height 5.11 Weight 165 Arrest Date Time 2017-02-13 07:56:00 Court Case 5902017205703 Charge Description WEAPONS ON EDUC PROP/AID (M) Bond Amount Name MENSAH, JOSHUA LINZIE Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 12/13/1989 Height 5.10 Weight 150 Arrest Date Time 2017-02-13 07:46:00 Court Case 5902016209095 Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE Bond Amount Name NEAL, CORY BILAL Arrest Type DOB 4/2/1993 Height 5.4 Weight 140 Arrest Date Time 2017-02-13 10:37:00 Court Case Charge Description Bond Amount Name ODOM, CALIB REGINALD Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 10/11/1999 Height 5.11 Weight 160 Arrest Date Time 2017-02-13 09:15:00 Court Case 5902016245882 Charge Description POSSESS HANDGUN BY MINOR Bond Amount 5000.00 Name TOWNSENDS, CHRISTOPHER AHMAD Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 3/16/1992 Height 5.10 Weight 310 Arrest Date Time 2017-02-13 09:30:00 Court Case 5902017205583 Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE Bond Amount Name BLAKE, ALANI RACHELLE Arrest Type Felony DOB 3/28/2000 Height 5.6 Weight 200 Arrest Date Time 2017-02-13 09:40:00 Court Case 5902017204668 Charge Description LARCENY BY EMPLOYEE Bond Amount Name GARDNER, JOSHUA ALEXANDER Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 5/24/1996 Height 6.0 Weight 182 Arrest Date Time 2017-02-13 09:18:00 Court Case 1202013001783 Charge Description SHOPLIFTING CONCEALMENT GOODS Bond Amount 500.00 Name JORDAN, SEDRICK RAY Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 8/31/1985 Height 5.9 Weight 120 Arrest Date Time 2017-02-13 09:22:00 Court Case 5902017205713 Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE Bond Amount Name MCVAY, WILLIE JAMES Arrest Type Felony DOB 12/5/1972 Height 5.10 Weight 200 Arrest Date Time 2017-02-13 10:45:00 Court Case 5902017203651 Charge Description FEL HIT/RUN INJURY Bond Amount 20000.00 Name NELSON, LEE Arrest Type DOB 4/11/1995 Height 6.0 Weight 188 Arrest Date Time 2017-02-13 11:33:00 Court Case Charge Description Bond Amount Name BROWN, LAQUONIA JAMEISHA Arrest Type Traffic DOB 5/24/1978 Height 5.8 Weight 230 Arrest Date Time 2017-02-13 10:18:00 Court Case 3502016708145 Charge Description DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV Bond Amount 500.00 Name BURNS, VANESSA DEVON Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 2/26/1961 Height 5.5 Weight 186 Arrest Date Time 2017-02-13 11:38:00 Court Case 5902015009317 Charge Description SHOPLIFTING CONCEALMENT GOODS Bond Amount 500.00 Name HOLLOWAY, JAIDEN MALIK Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 6/11/1999 Height 6.1 Weight 185 Arrest Date Time 2017-02-13 09:30:00 Court Case 5902017205233 Charge Description COMMUNICATING THREATS Bond Amount Name THOMAS, ROHAN ANTHONY Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 12/17/1996 Height 5.6 Weight 125 Arrest Date Time 2017-02-13 11:05:00 Court Case 5902016245663 Charge Description ASSAULT BY POINTING A GUN Bond Amount 3000.00 Name WHITE, GERARD Arrest Type DOB 3/10/1977 Height 5.10 Weight 165 Arrest Date Time 2017-02-13 12:32:00 Court Case Charge Description Bond Amount Name HARRIS, ROGER Arrest Type Felony DOB 10/10/1964 Height 5.9 Weight 155 Arrest Date Time 2017-02-13 11:45:00 Court Case 5902017205754 Charge Description ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION Bond Amount Name HATTEN, TERRY TYRICO Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 6/23/1987 Height 5.9 Weight 180 Arrest Date Time 2017-02-13 11:10:00 Court Case 5902017205741 Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE Bond Amount Name LYBRAND, CHRISTIE RUSSELL Arrest Type DOB 9/21/1975 Height 5.0 Weight 115 Arrest Date Time 2017-02-13 14:22:00 Court Case Charge Description Bond Amount Name WALTON, SEAN L Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 6/9/1977 Height 5.8 Weight 185 Arrest Date Time 2017-02-13 12:14:00 Court Case 5902017205745 Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS Bond Amount 500.00 Name COREA-MEJIA, MARCO Arrest Type DOB 7/30/1978 Height 5.8 Weight 145 Arrest Date Time 2017-02-13 15:40:00 Court Case Charge Description Bond Amount Name FLETCHER, MALCOLM XAVIER Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 7/10/1970 Height 6.2 Weight 200 Arrest Date Time 2017-02-13 11:31:00 Court Case 5902017205618 Charge Description ASSAULT – FREE TEXT Bond Amount 1000.00 Name HEED, KHYRIN EDWARD Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 6/1/1997 Height 6.5 Weight 175 Arrest Date Time 2017-02-13 13:00:00 Court Case 5902017204549 Charge Description CONTRIBUTING DEL OF JUVENILE Bond Amount 2500.00 Name ISAAC, CEDRIC ANTONIO Arrest Type Traffic DOB 12/16/1982 Height 6.0 Weight 210 Arrest Date Time 2017-02-13 13:13:00 Court Case 4802015706431 Charge Description DWLR IMPAIRED REV Bond Amount 1500.00 Name PRATT, DAMON LATERRIOUS Arrest Type DOB 4/13/1989 Height 6.0 Weight 175 Arrest Date Time 2017-02-13 15:44:00 Court Case Charge Description Bond Amount Name STRONG, ZACHARY BERNARD Arrest Type Traffic DOB 5/6/1965 Height 5.10 Weight 185 Arrest Date Time 2017-02-13 12:05:00 Court Case 3502016008768 Charge Description DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV Bond Amount 500.00 Name TAAL, EBOU Arrest Type Traffic DOB 8/13/1982 Height 5.11 Weight 170 Arrest Date Time 2017-02-13 12:00:00 Court Case 4002016705615 Charge Description SPEEDING Bond Amount 100.00 Name THOMAS, ROHAN ANTHONY Arrest Type DOB 12/17/1996 Height 5.8 Weight 120 Arrest Date Time 2017-02-13 16:00:00 Court Case Charge Description Bond Amount Name BELL, CURTIS DESHAWN Arrest Type Felony DOB 5/5/1985 Height 5.9 Weight 160 Arrest Date Time 2017-02-13 12:08:00 Court Case 5902017205767 Charge Description ATT OBTAIN PROP FALSE PRETENSE Bond Amount 1000.00 Name COVINGTON, ANGELA CHRISTINE Arrest Type Felony DOB 1/25/1978 Height 4.9 Weight 165 Arrest Date Time 2017-02-13 12:08:00 Court Case 5902017205765 Charge Description ATT OBTAIN PROP FALSE PRETENSE Bond Amount 1000.00 Name FLORES, CHRISTOPHER Arrest Type Felony DOB 8/15/2000 Height 5.7 Weight 130 Arrest Date Time 2017-02-13 15:16:00 Court Case 5902017202131 Charge Description LARCENY OF MOTOR VEHICLE (F) Bond Amount 15000.00 Name FORD, PATRICK Arrest Type Felony DOB 2/28/1990 Height 6.1 Weight 165 Arrest Date Time 2017-02-13 10:10:00 Court Case 5902017203111 Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F) Bond Amount 10000.00 Name GUY, RUSSELL EUGENE Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 6/30/1994 Height 5.8 Weight 150 Arrest Date Time 2017-02-13 10:22:00 Court Case 5902017203806 Charge Description INJURY TO PERSONAL PROPERTY Bond Amount 500.00 Name LONG, MALIK JAREL Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 4/15/1996 Height 6.0 Weight 150 Arrest Date Time 2017-02-13 16:00:00 Court Case 5902015246460 Charge Description RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER Bond Amount 1000.00 Name MARTIN, LEE WILLIAM Arrest Type Felony DOB 3/12/1979 Height 6.0 Weight 200 Arrest Date Time 2017-02-13 12:15:00 Court Case 5902015243343 Charge Description FELONY PROBATION VIOLATION Bond Amount 10000.00 Name THOMPSON, JOHN MARCESE Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 8/28/1986 Height 6.4 Weight 250 Arrest Date Time 2017-02-13 14:21:00 Court Case 5902017205736 Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE Bond Amount Name DAWSON, BRADLEY Arrest Type Traffic DOB 8/27/1997 Height 5.8 Weight 136 Arrest Date Time 2017-02-13 14:00:00 Court Case 8902016052912 Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED Bond Amount 15000.00 Name MCLAUGHLIN, MICHAEL FRANCIS Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 11/14/1961 Height 5.11 Weight 170 Arrest Date Time 2017-02-13 11:24:00 Court Case 5902017000642 Charge Description SOLICIT ALMS/BEG FOR MONEY Bond Amount 500.00 Name MCVAY, WILLIE Arrest Type DOB 12/5/1972 Height 5.9 Weight 210 Arrest Date Time 2017-02-13 17:32:00 Court Case Charge Description Bond Amount Name MOORE, SEANDRE MIQUELLE Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 3/2/1968 Height 5.10 Weight 185 Arrest Date Time 2017-02-13 15:50:00 Court Case 5902016034391 Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY Bond Amount 500.00 Name ROMAH, HIEN Arrest Type Felony DOB 1/2/1999 Height 5.4 Weight 150 Arrest Date Time 2017-02-13 15:14:00 Court Case 5902017205772 Charge Description POSSESS STOLEN MOTOR VEHICLE Bond Amount 7500.00 Name ROSALES, CARLOS TRAVIS Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 10/10/1997 Height 5.7 Weight 145 Arrest Date Time 2017-02-13 11:19:00 Court Case 5902015041876 Charge Description POSS F-WN/LQ/MXBV < 21 Bond Amount 1000.00

Mecklenburg County Arrests and Mugshots 02-13-2017

