Mecklenburg County Arrests and Mugshots 02-13-2017

February 13, 2017

Name KNIGHT, MARQUISE CHRISTOPHER
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 3/21/1988
Height 6.1
Weight 210
Arrest Date Time 2017-02-13 00:14:00
Court Case 1202016719012
Charge Description DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name LONG, DUSTIN LLOYD
Arrest Type Non-Arrest
DOB 6/3/1994
Height 5.5
Weight 146
Arrest Date Time 2017-02-13 01:31:00
Court Case
Charge Description Bond Term
Bond Amount

Name ELBEY, AMEN-RE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/1/1973
Height 5.11
Weight 250
Arrest Date Time 2017-02-13 00:46:00
Court Case 5902015200752
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name HUNSUCKER, RAMON AUGUSTUS
Arrest Type
DOB 1/24/1976
Height 6.2
Weight 185
Arrest Date Time 2017-02-13 01:33:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name STEELE, MICHAEL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 11/11/1986
Height 5.10
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2017-02-13 01:13:00
Court Case 5902017205671
Charge Description RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name DOVE, THOMAS ROBERT
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/23/1990
Height 6.0
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2017-02-13 02:10:00
Court Case 5902017205675
Charge Description RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name STRANGE, JULIE ANN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 6/24/1988
Height 5.2
Weight 210
Arrest Date Time 2017-02-13 02:10:00
Court Case 5902017205659
Charge Description BREAK/ENTER TERRORIZE/INJURE
Bond Amount 4000.00

Name WASHINGTON, DEVONTE LAMAR
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 8/16/1999
Height 6.0
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2017-02-13 00:14:00
Court Case 5902017205678
Charge Description LARCENY OF A FIREARM
Bond Amount 1500.00

Name BECKER, LELA SHINTEL
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 11/8/1969
Height 5.7
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2017-02-13 02:47:00
Court Case 5902017205681
Charge Description AWDW INTENT TO KILL
Bond Amount

Name TAYLOR, ZACHARY
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/25/1992
Height 5.9
Weight 225
Arrest Date Time 2017-02-13 03:50:00
Court Case 5902017205672
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name GRAHAM, ANTHONY
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 7/14/1973
Height 5.11
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2017-02-13 01:05:00
Court Case 5902017205693
Charge Description ATT BREAK OR ENTER BLDG (F)
Bond Amount 4000.00

Name LINDSAY, JARVIS
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/21/1988
Height 5.10
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2017-02-13 04:10:00
Court Case 5902016246633
Charge Description COMMUNICATING THREATS
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name WILLIAMS, BRIAN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 12/20/1968
Height 5.7
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2017-02-13 00:18:00
Court Case 5902017205697
Charge Description AWDWIKISI
Bond Amount

Name BYERS, SANQUAN
Arrest Type
DOB 2/26/1998
Height 5.10
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2017-02-13 08:59:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name ADAMS, DEMICHAEL TYE
Arrest Type
DOB 2/13/1999
Height 6.2
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2017-02-13 09:47:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name CAMPBELL, YASIR BARSHIEA
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 1/18/1995
Height 6.0
Weight 145
Arrest Date Time 2017-02-13 07:16:00
Court Case 5902017202356
Charge Description LARCENY BY EMPLOYEE
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name KERR, THOMAS CLIFTON
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/21/2000
Height 5.11
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2017-02-13 07:56:00
Court Case 5902017205703
Charge Description WEAPONS ON EDUC PROP/AID (M)
Bond Amount

Name MENSAH, JOSHUA LINZIE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/13/1989
Height 5.10
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2017-02-13 07:46:00
Court Case 5902016209095
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name NEAL, CORY BILAL
Arrest Type
DOB 4/2/1993
Height 5.4
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2017-02-13 10:37:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name ODOM, CALIB REGINALD
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/11/1999
Height 5.11
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2017-02-13 09:15:00
Court Case 5902016245882
Charge Description POSSESS HANDGUN BY MINOR
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name TOWNSENDS, CHRISTOPHER AHMAD
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/16/1992
Height 5.10
Weight 310
Arrest Date Time 2017-02-13 09:30:00
Court Case 5902017205583
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name BLAKE, ALANI RACHELLE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 3/28/2000
Height 5.6
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2017-02-13 09:40:00
Court Case 5902017204668
Charge Description LARCENY BY EMPLOYEE
Bond Amount

Name GARDNER, JOSHUA ALEXANDER
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 5/24/1996
Height 6.0
Weight 182
Arrest Date Time 2017-02-13 09:18:00
Court Case 1202013001783
Charge Description SHOPLIFTING CONCEALMENT GOODS
Bond Amount 500.00

Name JORDAN, SEDRICK RAY
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/31/1985
Height 5.9
Weight 120
Arrest Date Time 2017-02-13 09:22:00
Court Case 5902017205713
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name MCVAY, WILLIE JAMES
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 12/5/1972
Height 5.10
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2017-02-13 10:45:00
Court Case 5902017203651
Charge Description FEL HIT/RUN INJURY
Bond Amount 20000.00

Name NELSON, LEE
Arrest Type
DOB 4/11/1995
Height 6.0
Weight 188
Arrest Date Time 2017-02-13 11:33:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name BROWN, LAQUONIA JAMEISHA
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 5/24/1978
Height 5.8
Weight 230
Arrest Date Time 2017-02-13 10:18:00
Court Case 3502016708145
Charge Description DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
Bond Amount 500.00

Name BURNS, VANESSA DEVON
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/26/1961
Height 5.5
Weight 186
Arrest Date Time 2017-02-13 11:38:00
Court Case 5902015009317
Charge Description SHOPLIFTING CONCEALMENT GOODS
Bond Amount 500.00

Name HOLLOWAY, JAIDEN MALIK
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/11/1999
Height 6.1
Weight 185
Arrest Date Time 2017-02-13 09:30:00
Court Case 5902017205233
Charge Description COMMUNICATING THREATS
Bond Amount

Name THOMAS, ROHAN ANTHONY
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/17/1996
Height 5.6
Weight 125
Arrest Date Time 2017-02-13 11:05:00
Court Case 5902016245663
Charge Description ASSAULT BY POINTING A GUN
Bond Amount 3000.00

Name WHITE, GERARD
Arrest Type
DOB 3/10/1977
Height 5.10
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2017-02-13 12:32:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name HARRIS, ROGER
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 10/10/1964
Height 5.9
Weight 155
Arrest Date Time 2017-02-13 11:45:00
Court Case 5902017205754
Charge Description ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION
Bond Amount

Name HATTEN, TERRY TYRICO
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/23/1987
Height 5.9
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2017-02-13 11:10:00
Court Case 5902017205741
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name LYBRAND, CHRISTIE RUSSELL
Arrest Type
DOB 9/21/1975
Height 5.0
Weight 115
Arrest Date Time 2017-02-13 14:22:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name WALTON, SEAN L
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/9/1977
Height 5.8
Weight 185
Arrest Date Time 2017-02-13 12:14:00
Court Case 5902017205745
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
Bond Amount 500.00

Name COREA-MEJIA, MARCO
Arrest Type
DOB 7/30/1978
Height 5.8
Weight 145
Arrest Date Time 2017-02-13 15:40:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name FLETCHER, MALCOLM XAVIER
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/10/1970
Height 6.2
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2017-02-13 11:31:00
Court Case 5902017205618
Charge Description ASSAULT – FREE TEXT
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name HEED, KHYRIN EDWARD
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/1/1997
Height 6.5
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2017-02-13 13:00:00
Court Case 5902017204549
Charge Description CONTRIBUTING DEL OF JUVENILE
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name ISAAC, CEDRIC ANTONIO
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 12/16/1982
Height 6.0
Weight 210
Arrest Date Time 2017-02-13 13:13:00
Court Case 4802015706431
Charge Description DWLR IMPAIRED REV
Bond Amount 1500.00

Name PRATT, DAMON LATERRIOUS
Arrest Type
DOB 4/13/1989
Height 6.0
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2017-02-13 15:44:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name STRONG, ZACHARY BERNARD
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 5/6/1965
Height 5.10
Weight 185
Arrest Date Time 2017-02-13 12:05:00
Court Case 3502016008768
Charge Description DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
Bond Amount 500.00

Name TAAL, EBOU
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 8/13/1982
Height 5.11
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2017-02-13 12:00:00
Court Case 4002016705615
Charge Description SPEEDING
Bond Amount 100.00

Name THOMAS, ROHAN ANTHONY
Arrest Type
DOB 12/17/1996
Height 5.8
Weight 120
Arrest Date Time 2017-02-13 16:00:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name BELL, CURTIS DESHAWN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 5/5/1985
Height 5.9
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2017-02-13 12:08:00
Court Case 5902017205767
Charge Description ATT OBTAIN PROP FALSE PRETENSE
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name COVINGTON, ANGELA CHRISTINE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 1/25/1978
Height 4.9
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2017-02-13 12:08:00
Court Case 5902017205765
Charge Description ATT OBTAIN PROP FALSE PRETENSE
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name FLORES, CHRISTOPHER
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 8/15/2000
Height 5.7
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2017-02-13 15:16:00
Court Case 5902017202131
Charge Description LARCENY OF MOTOR VEHICLE (F)
Bond Amount 15000.00

Name FORD, PATRICK
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 2/28/1990
Height 6.1
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2017-02-13 10:10:00
Court Case 5902017203111
Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name GUY, RUSSELL EUGENE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/30/1994
Height 5.8
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2017-02-13 10:22:00
Court Case 5902017203806
Charge Description INJURY TO PERSONAL PROPERTY
Bond Amount 500.00

Name LONG, MALIK JAREL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/15/1996
Height 6.0
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2017-02-13 16:00:00
Court Case 5902015246460
Charge Description RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name MARTIN, LEE WILLIAM
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 3/12/1979
Height 6.0
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2017-02-13 12:15:00
Court Case 5902015243343
Charge Description FELONY PROBATION VIOLATION
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name THOMPSON, JOHN MARCESE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/28/1986
Height 6.4
Weight 250
Arrest Date Time 2017-02-13 14:21:00
Court Case 5902017205736
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name DAWSON, BRADLEY
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 8/27/1997
Height 5.8
Weight 136
Arrest Date Time 2017-02-13 14:00:00
Court Case 8902016052912
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 15000.00

Name MCLAUGHLIN, MICHAEL FRANCIS
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 11/14/1961
Height 5.11
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2017-02-13 11:24:00
Court Case 5902017000642
Charge Description SOLICIT ALMS/BEG FOR MONEY
Bond Amount 500.00

Name MCVAY, WILLIE
Arrest Type
DOB 12/5/1972
Height 5.9
Weight 210
Arrest Date Time 2017-02-13 17:32:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name MOORE, SEANDRE MIQUELLE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/2/1968
Height 5.10
Weight 185
Arrest Date Time 2017-02-13 15:50:00
Court Case 5902016034391
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount 500.00

Name ROMAH, HIEN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 1/2/1999
Height 5.4
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2017-02-13 15:14:00
Court Case 5902017205772
Charge Description POSSESS STOLEN MOTOR VEHICLE
Bond Amount 7500.00

Name ROSALES, CARLOS TRAVIS
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/10/1997
Height 5.7
Weight 145
Arrest Date Time 2017-02-13 11:19:00
Court Case 5902015041876
Charge Description POSS F-WN/LQ/MXBV < 21
Bond Amount 1000.00
