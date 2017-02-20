Mecklenburg County Arrests and Mugshots 02-20-2017

Warning
: Cannot modify header information - headers already sent by (output started at /home/crimeincharlotte/public_html/wp-content/themes/twentyten/header.php:25) in /home/crimeincharlotte/public_html/wp-includes/pluggable.php
on line 1179
|Name
|CARTER, MICHAEL ANTONIO
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|9/20/1978
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-02-20 00:30:00
|Court Case
|5902017205827
|Charge Description
|DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M)
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|CESPEDES, RAFAEL ANTONIO
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|12/29/1976
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-02-20 01:04:00
|Court Case
|5902017206712
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|DIXON, CLIFTON LYNDELL
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|9/4/1977
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-02-20 00:14:00
|Court Case
|5902017206711
|Charge Description
|FIRST DEG TRESP ENTER/REMAIN
|Bond Amount
|2000.00
|Name
|MCDERMOTT, JOHNATHAN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|1/30/1991
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|230
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-02-20 00:25:00
|Court Case
|5902017206707
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|BRASWELL, TAVARIO HIKEEM
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|7/26/1992
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|186
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-02-20 04:00:00
|Court Case
|5902017203412
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|HERIOT, CRYSTAL RENE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/15/1984
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-02-20 00:14:00
|Court Case
|5902017206717
|Charge Description
|FIRST DEG TRESP ENTER/REMAIN
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|MIDKIFF, MATTHEW ALAN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|3/9/1987
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|125
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-02-20 04:41:00
|Court Case
|5902016031296
|Charge Description
|FAIL PROVIDE PROOF FARE PAY
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|WADLINGTON, DEVON PURNELL
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|11/17/1977
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-02-20 04:40:00
|Court Case
|5902017206714
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON
|Bond Amount
|10000.00
|Name
|HUEY, MARIS JAMES
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/1/1998
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-02-20 06:40:00
|Court Case
|5902017206557
|Charge Description
|COMMUNICATING THREATS
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|WADE, WARIS WAHID
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/27/1978
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-02-20 05:00:00
|Court Case
|5902017206722
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|COPE, RACHELE JANAE
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|11/25/1980
|Height
|5.3
|Weight
|184
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-02-20 08:37:00
|Court Case
|3502012000051
|Charge Description
|DWLR
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|MAYSE, ERIC JAVON
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/30/1983
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-02-20 05:38:00
|Court Case
|5902017206742
|Charge Description
|RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|MCCALL, CHANTELL
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|11/26/1999
|Height
|5.2
|Weight
|105
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-02-20 08:31:00
|Court Case
|5902016226574
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|MOORE, ROBERT BEARL
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|9/18/1996
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-02-20 07:53:00
|Court Case
|5902017206738
|Charge Description
|DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|HERNANDEZ, EDUARDO OROZCO
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|5/10/1990
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-02-20 08:24:00
|Court Case
|5902017206745
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|JOHNSON, JUSTIN LAVON
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|12/13/1989
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|206
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-02-20 08:47:00
|Court Case
|5902016226578
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|YARBOROUGH, LUKE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|1/5/2001
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|130
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-02-20 00:00:00
|Court Case
|5902017206744
|Charge Description
|CONSUME ALC BY <19
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|DOZIER, JAVIS KORTEZ
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|10/10/1992
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-02-20 11:00:00
|Court Case
|5902017204354
|Charge Description
|FELONY LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|HAMES, ANTOINE LAMONT
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/1/1982
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|143
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-02-20 10:00:00
|Court Case
|5902016246420
|Charge Description
|COMMUNICATING THREATS
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|LOBOS-GONZALES, BYRON ARIEL
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|2/2/1986
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|162
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-02-20 10:36:00
|Court Case
|5902017206369
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|MILLER, ERNEST ODELL
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|5/13/1953
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-02-20 10:30:00
|Court Case
|5902017206124
|Charge Description
|HABITUAL LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|1500.00
|Name
|BAKER, EMMANUEL E
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|1/30/1989
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|325
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-02-20 10:00:00
|Court Case
|5902017004254
|Charge Description
|BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|BREWER, HERBERT
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/18/1965
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|130
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-02-20 10:13:00
|Court Case
|5902016229114
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|MAHATHA, RANDELL PARTLOW
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|2/15/1999
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|145
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-02-20 11:50:00
|Court Case
|5902016234791
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT BY POINTING A GUN
|Bond Amount
|10000.00
|Name
|MOORE, STEPHEN BERNARD
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|12/17/1970
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-02-20 11:50:00
|Court Case
|5902017206752
|Charge Description
|SOLICIT ALMS/BEG FOR MONEY
|Bond Amount
|300.00
|Name
|SMITH, AKERION
|Arrest Type
|
|DOB
|2/20/1998
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-02-20 13:53:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|SMITH, KENDRA THERESA
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|9/24/1997
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-02-20 10:53:00
|Court Case
|5902017206736
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|TILLMAN, HASHIEM ENDR
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|3/1/1999
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|125
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-02-20 09:59:00
|Court Case
|5902017206751
|Charge Description
|RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|DANIELS, DERRICK ALAN
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|5/19/1991
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-02-20 10:05:00
|Court Case
|5902016032642
|Charge Description
|POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY FELON
|Bond Amount
|75000.00
|Name
|DIXON, CLIFTON LYNDELL
|Arrest Type
|Non-Arrest
|DOB
|9/4/1977
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-02-20 14:46:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|Bond Term
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|JORDAN, BYRON CHARLES
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/21/1999
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|230
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-02-20 11:27:00
|Court Case
|3502016000878
|Charge Description
|PUBLIC DISTURBANCE
|Bond Amount
|4000.00
|Name
|MCLENDON, TERRIS LEE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|5/15/2000
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|145
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-02-20 09:59:00
|Court Case
|5902017206756
|Charge Description
|RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|DINKINS, JOSIAH NOEL
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|6/7/1999
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-02-20 10:45:00
|Court Case
|5902017206760
|Charge Description
|POSSESS STOLEN MOTOR VEHICLE
|Bond Amount
|10000.00
|Name
|MADDOX, TOMMY JARAD
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|12/4/1992
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-02-20 13:00:00
|Court Case
|5902017204483
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|300.00
|Name
|MIDKIFF, MATTHEW ALAN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|3/9/1987
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|125
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-02-20 14:00:00
|Court Case
|5902017206735
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Bond Amount
|1500.00
|Name
|SWINSON, LISA KAY
|Arrest Type
|
|DOB
|10/17/1976
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-02-20 15:45:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|TARLETON, HEATHER ANN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|3/30/1992
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|130
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-02-20 12:15:00
|Court Case
|5902017205273
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR CHILD ABUSE
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|WATTS, QUENTAVIOUS
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/17/1994
|Height
|6.8
|Weight
|230
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-02-20 13:54:00
|Court Case
|5902017206659
|Charge Description
|INJURY TO REAL PROPERTY
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|BORIC, NEDIM
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|7/9/1991
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-02-20 14:21:00
|Court Case
|5902017001484
|Charge Description
|POSSESS MARIJ PARAPHERNALIA
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|CORRICK, MATTHEW RAY
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|7/21/1999
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|130
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-02-20 15:45:00
|Court Case
|6102016000252
|Charge Description
|POSS F-WN/LQ/MXBV < 21
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|INGLES, PADRO JESUS
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|12/5/1998
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|130
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-02-20 15:40:00
|Court Case
|5902017003423
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|LUCKEY, CALVIN ROOSEVELT
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/4/1959
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|210
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-02-20 15:00:00
|Court Case
|5902016730734
|Charge Description
|LITTERING 15 – 500 LBS
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|MASSEY, CARLOS MONTRICE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/2/1983
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|217
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-02-20 14:14:00
|Court Case
|5902017202459
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|MCCLELLAN, FREDDIE MARKUS
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|10/13/1987
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-02-20 15:20:00
|Court Case
|4002016732045
|Charge Description
|NO OPERATORS LICENSE
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|MCINTYRE, JONATHAN
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|2/19/2000
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|145
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-02-20 14:53:00
|Court Case
|5902017203281
|Charge Description
|LARCENY OF MOTOR VEHICLE (F)
|Bond Amount
|15000.00
|Name
|MCLEAN, DANNEUL LORENZO
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|7/20/1989
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-02-20 14:13:00
|Court Case
|5902017206430
|Charge Description
|BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
|Bond Amount
|10000.00
|Name
|ANDERSON, HOPE NICOLE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/17/1984
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|120
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-02-20 16:20:00
|Court Case
|5902017206768
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Bond Amount
|