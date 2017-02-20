Mecklenburg County Arrests and Mugshots 02-20-2017 Name CARTER, MICHAEL ANTONIO Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 9/20/1978 Height 5.6 Weight 170 Arrest Date Time 2017-02-20 00:30:00 Court Case 5902017205827 Charge Description DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M) Bond Amount Name CESPEDES, RAFAEL ANTONIO Arrest Type Traffic DOB 12/29/1976 Height 5.9 Weight 170 Arrest Date Time 2017-02-20 01:04:00 Court Case 5902017206712 Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED Bond Amount 1000.00 Name DIXON, CLIFTON LYNDELL Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 9/4/1977 Height 5.6 Weight 160 Arrest Date Time 2017-02-20 00:14:00 Court Case 5902017206711 Charge Description FIRST DEG TRESP ENTER/REMAIN Bond Amount 2000.00 Name MCDERMOTT, JOHNATHAN Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 1/30/1991 Height 5.9 Weight 230 Arrest Date Time 2017-02-20 00:25:00 Court Case 5902017206707 Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE Bond Amount Name BRASWELL, TAVARIO HIKEEM Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 7/26/1992 Height 6.1 Weight 186 Arrest Date Time 2017-02-20 04:00:00 Court Case 5902017203412 Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE Bond Amount Name HERIOT, CRYSTAL RENE Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 10/15/1984 Height 5.8 Weight 150 Arrest Date Time 2017-02-20 00:14:00 Court Case 5902017206717 Charge Description FIRST DEG TRESP ENTER/REMAIN Bond Amount 2500.00 Name MIDKIFF, MATTHEW ALAN Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 3/9/1987 Height 5.6 Weight 125 Arrest Date Time 2017-02-20 04:41:00 Court Case 5902016031296 Charge Description FAIL PROVIDE PROOF FARE PAY Bond Amount 500.00 Name WADLINGTON, DEVON PURNELL Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 11/17/1977 Height 6.0 Weight 200 Arrest Date Time 2017-02-20 04:40:00 Court Case 5902017206714 Charge Description ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON Bond Amount 10000.00 Name HUEY, MARIS JAMES Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 10/1/1998 Height 5.10 Weight 160 Arrest Date Time 2017-02-20 06:40:00 Court Case 5902017206557 Charge Description COMMUNICATING THREATS Bond Amount 500.00 Name WADE, WARIS WAHID Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 6/27/1978 Height 6.2 Weight 190 Arrest Date Time 2017-02-20 05:00:00 Court Case 5902017206722 Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE Bond Amount Name COPE, RACHELE JANAE Arrest Type Traffic DOB 11/25/1980 Height 5.3 Weight 184 Arrest Date Time 2017-02-20 08:37:00 Court Case 3502012000051 Charge Description DWLR Bond Amount 1000.00 Name MAYSE, ERIC JAVON Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 10/30/1983 Height 6.0 Weight 200 Arrest Date Time 2017-02-20 05:38:00 Court Case 5902017206742 Charge Description RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER Bond Amount 1000.00 Name MCCALL, CHANTELL Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 11/26/1999 Height 5.2 Weight 105 Arrest Date Time 2017-02-20 08:31:00 Court Case 5902016226574 Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT Bond Amount Name MOORE, ROBERT BEARL Arrest Type Traffic DOB 9/18/1996 Height 5.8 Weight 165 Arrest Date Time 2017-02-20 07:53:00 Court Case 5902017206738 Charge Description DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV Bond Amount 500.00 Name HERNANDEZ, EDUARDO OROZCO Arrest Type Traffic DOB 5/10/1990 Height 5.6 Weight 175 Arrest Date Time 2017-02-20 08:24:00 Court Case 5902017206745 Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED Bond Amount 1000.00 Name JOHNSON, JUSTIN LAVON Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 12/13/1989 Height 6.0 Weight 206 Arrest Date Time 2017-02-20 08:47:00 Court Case 5902016226578 Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE Bond Amount 500.00 Name YARBOROUGH, LUKE Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 1/5/2001 Height 5.7 Weight 130 Arrest Date Time 2017-02-20 00:00:00 Court Case 5902017206744 Charge Description CONSUME ALC BY <19 Bond Amount Name DOZIER, JAVIS KORTEZ Arrest Type Felony DOB 10/10/1992 Height 5.9 Weight 150 Arrest Date Time 2017-02-20 11:00:00 Court Case 5902017204354 Charge Description FELONY LARCENY Bond Amount 2500.00 Name HAMES, ANTOINE LAMONT Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 10/1/1982 Height 5.5 Weight 143 Arrest Date Time 2017-02-20 10:00:00 Court Case 5902016246420 Charge Description COMMUNICATING THREATS Bond Amount Name LOBOS-GONZALES, BYRON ARIEL Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 2/2/1986 Height 5.4 Weight 162 Arrest Date Time 2017-02-20 10:36:00 Court Case 5902017206369 Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE Bond Amount Name MILLER, ERNEST ODELL Arrest Type Felony DOB 5/13/1953 Height 5.9 Weight 160 Arrest Date Time 2017-02-20 10:30:00 Court Case 5902017206124 Charge Description HABITUAL LARCENY Bond Amount 1500.00 Name BAKER, EMMANUEL E Arrest Type Felony DOB 1/30/1989 Height 5.9 Weight 325 Arrest Date Time 2017-02-20 10:00:00 Court Case 5902017004254 Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F) Bond Amount 2500.00 Name BREWER, HERBERT Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 10/18/1965 Height 6.0 Weight 130 Arrest Date Time 2017-02-20 10:13:00 Court Case 5902016229114 Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY Bond Amount 500.00 Name MAHATHA, RANDELL PARTLOW Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 2/15/1999 Height 5.6 Weight 145 Arrest Date Time 2017-02-20 11:50:00 Court Case 5902016234791 Charge Description ASSAULT BY POINTING A GUN Bond Amount 10000.00 Name MOORE, STEPHEN BERNARD Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 12/17/1970 Height 5.11 Weight 140 Arrest Date Time 2017-02-20 11:50:00 Court Case 5902017206752 Charge Description SOLICIT ALMS/BEG FOR MONEY Bond Amount 300.00 Name SMITH, AKERION Arrest Type DOB 2/20/1998 Height 6.0 Weight 190 Arrest Date Time 2017-02-20 13:53:00 Court Case Charge Description Bond Amount Name SMITH, KENDRA THERESA Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 9/24/1997 Height 5.5 Weight 160 Arrest Date Time 2017-02-20 10:53:00 Court Case 5902017206736 Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT Bond Amount 500.00 Name TILLMAN, HASHIEM ENDR Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 3/1/1999 Height 6.0 Weight 125 Arrest Date Time 2017-02-20 09:59:00 Court Case 5902017206751 Charge Description RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER Bond Amount Name DANIELS, DERRICK ALAN Arrest Type Felony DOB 5/19/1991 Height 5.7 Weight 160 Arrest Date Time 2017-02-20 10:05:00 Court Case 5902016032642 Charge Description POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY FELON Bond Amount 75000.00 Name DIXON, CLIFTON LYNDELL Arrest Type Non-Arrest DOB 9/4/1977 Height 5.6 Weight 160 Arrest Date Time 2017-02-20 14:46:00 Court Case Charge Description Bond Term Bond Amount Name JORDAN, BYRON CHARLES Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 6/21/1999 Height 6.0 Weight 230 Arrest Date Time 2017-02-20 11:27:00 Court Case 3502016000878 Charge Description PUBLIC DISTURBANCE Bond Amount 4000.00 Name MCLENDON, TERRIS LEE Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 5/15/2000 Height 5.6 Weight 145 Arrest Date Time 2017-02-20 09:59:00 Court Case 5902017206756 Charge Description RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER Bond Amount 500.00 Name DINKINS, JOSIAH NOEL Arrest Type Felony DOB 6/7/1999 Height 5.7 Weight 140 Arrest Date Time 2017-02-20 10:45:00 Court Case 5902017206760 Charge Description POSSESS STOLEN MOTOR VEHICLE Bond Amount 10000.00 Name MADDOX, TOMMY JARAD Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 12/4/1992 Height 5.8 Weight 160 Arrest Date Time 2017-02-20 13:00:00 Court Case 5902017204483 Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY Bond Amount 300.00 Name MIDKIFF, MATTHEW ALAN Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 3/9/1987 Height 5.6 Weight 125 Arrest Date Time 2017-02-20 14:00:00 Court Case 5902017206735 Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT Bond Amount 1500.00 Name SWINSON, LISA KAY Arrest Type DOB 10/17/1976 Height 5.6 Weight 150 Arrest Date Time 2017-02-20 15:45:00 Court Case Charge Description Bond Amount Name TARLETON, HEATHER ANN Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 3/30/1992 Height 5.4 Weight 130 Arrest Date Time 2017-02-20 12:15:00 Court Case 5902017205273 Charge Description MISDEMEANOR CHILD ABUSE Bond Amount 5000.00 Name WATTS, QUENTAVIOUS Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 6/17/1994 Height 6.8 Weight 230 Arrest Date Time 2017-02-20 13:54:00 Court Case 5902017206659 Charge Description INJURY TO REAL PROPERTY Bond Amount 500.00 Name BORIC, NEDIM Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 7/9/1991 Height 6.2 Weight 150 Arrest Date Time 2017-02-20 14:21:00 Court Case 5902017001484 Charge Description POSSESS MARIJ PARAPHERNALIA Bond Amount 500.00 Name CORRICK, MATTHEW RAY Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 7/21/1999 Height 5.10 Weight 130 Arrest Date Time 2017-02-20 15:45:00 Court Case 6102016000252 Charge Description POSS F-WN/LQ/MXBV < 21 Bond Amount 1000.00 Name INGLES, PADRO JESUS Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 12/5/1998 Height 5.4 Weight 130 Arrest Date Time 2017-02-20 15:40:00 Court Case 5902017003423 Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY Bond Amount 500.00 Name LUCKEY, CALVIN ROOSEVELT Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 10/4/1959 Height 6.1 Weight 210 Arrest Date Time 2017-02-20 15:00:00 Court Case 5902016730734 Charge Description LITTERING 15 – 500 LBS Bond Amount 500.00 Name MASSEY, CARLOS MONTRICE Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 6/2/1983 Height 5.10 Weight 217 Arrest Date Time 2017-02-20 14:14:00 Court Case 5902017202459 Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE Bond Amount Name MCCLELLAN, FREDDIE MARKUS Arrest Type Traffic DOB 10/13/1987 Height 5.7 Weight 180 Arrest Date Time 2017-02-20 15:20:00 Court Case 4002016732045 Charge Description NO OPERATORS LICENSE Bond Amount 500.00 Name MCINTYRE, JONATHAN Arrest Type Felony DOB 2/19/2000 Height 5.11 Weight 145 Arrest Date Time 2017-02-20 14:53:00 Court Case 5902017203281 Charge Description LARCENY OF MOTOR VEHICLE (F) Bond Amount 15000.00 Name MCLEAN, DANNEUL LORENZO Arrest Type Felony DOB 7/20/1989 Height 5.11 Weight 180 Arrest Date Time 2017-02-20 14:13:00 Court Case 5902017206430 Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F) Bond Amount 10000.00 Name ANDERSON, HOPE NICOLE Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 8/17/1984 Height 5.4 Weight 120 Arrest Date Time 2017-02-20 16:20:00 Court Case 5902017206768 Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT Bond Amount

