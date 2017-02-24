Mecklenburg County Arrests and Mugshots 02-24-2017 Name SIMMONS, MICHAEL Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 12/18/1986 Height 5.10 Weight 180 Arrest Date Time 2017-02-24 00:24:00 Court Case 8902014701399 Charge Description SHOW CAUSE Bond Amount Name VARRA, DEONE STEVEN Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 2/22/1976 Height 5.11 Weight 210 Arrest Date Time 2017-02-24 01:20:00 Court Case 5902015039352 Charge Description POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ Bond Amount Name PACHECO, JONATHAN CHRISTIAN Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 10/9/1992 Height 5.4 Weight 135 Arrest Date Time 2017-02-24 00:15:00 Court Case 5902017207212 Charge Description RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER Bond Amount 1500.00 Name PAIGE, MAURICE Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 5/24/1992 Height 5.8 Weight 200 Arrest Date Time 2017-02-24 01:50:00 Court Case 5902016221264 Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE Bond Amount 500.00 Name PICKETT, SHI-KERRA Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 10/22/1988 Height 5.7 Weight 150 Arrest Date Time 2017-02-24 01:08:00 Court Case 5902017207208 Charge Description DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M) Bond Amount Name JACKSON, JULIUS ERWIN Arrest Type Felony DOB 3/7/1991 Height 5.9 Weight 165 Arrest Date Time 2017-02-24 00:40:00 Court Case 5902017207215 Charge Description PWISD COCAINE Bond Amount 9500.00 Name RIVERS, MAURICE DEON Arrest Type Felony DOB 11/20/1980 Height 6.2 Weight 250 Arrest Date Time 2017-02-24 00:28:00 Court Case 5902017207218 Charge Description POSSESS STOLEN FIREARM Bond Amount 5000.00 Name HOLMES, EARL Arrest Type Traffic DOB 8/26/1974 Height 5.6 Weight 180 Arrest Date Time 2017-02-24 03:45:00 Court Case 8302017050028 Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED Bond Amount 1500.00 Name TAYLOR, ANTHONY RASHAWN Arrest Type DOB 8/17/1995 Height 5.9 Weight 175 Arrest Date Time 2017-02-24 04:15:00 Court Case Charge Description Bond Amount Name JONES, HENDRICK LAMAR Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 7/23/1979 Height 5.11 Weight 180 Arrest Date Time 2017-02-24 03:45:00 Court Case 5902017207221 Charge Description RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER Bond Amount 1000.00 Name MCCLAIN, BRITTANY Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 1/3/1987 Height 5.4 Weight 250 Arrest Date Time 2017-02-24 07:05:00 Court Case 5902014046004 Charge Description SHOPLIFTING CONCEALMENT GOODS Bond Amount 500.00 Name CARR, NAQUEESHA SHARAY Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 5/19/1990 Height 5.2 Weight 140 Arrest Date Time 2017-02-24 08:10:00 Court Case 5902017206937 Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT Bond Amount 500.00 Name SHARPE, MIRANDA Arrest Type Non-Arrest DOB 6/14/1991 Height 5.6 Weight 153 Arrest Date Time 2017-02-24 09:21:00 Court Case Charge Description Parole Violation Bond Amount Name BARBER, SHONTAVIA V Arrest Type Traffic DOB 11/14/1989 Height 5.1 Weight 167 Arrest Date Time 2017-02-24 09:49:00 Court Case 5902017207001 Charge Description HIT/RUN FAIL STOP PROP DAMAGE Bond Amount Name MOORE, MIKHAL Arrest Type DOB 9/5/1999 Height 6.1 Weight 165 Arrest Date Time 2017-02-24 10:33:00 Court Case Charge Description Bond Amount Name NEWSOME, JOURDAN Arrest Type Felony DOB 4/28/1987 Height 6.1 Weight 180 Arrest Date Time 2017-02-24 10:59:00 Court Case 5902017207232 Charge Description FRAUD – FREE TEXT Bond Amount 2500.00 Name WILLIAMSON, ANNA ELIZABETH Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 1/3/1997 Height 5.5 Weight 150 Arrest Date Time 2017-02-24 09:38:00 Court Case 5902017206978 Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY Bond Amount 1500.00 Name BANOS-RUIZ, MARTIMIANO Arrest Type DOB 7/17/1988 Height 5.2 Weight 170 Arrest Date Time 2017-02-24 13:12:00 Court Case Charge Description Bond Amount Name BOYKIN, DAVID DEWON Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 6/14/1989 Height 6.2 Weight 170 Arrest Date Time 2017-02-24 10:48:00 Court Case 5902016007364 Charge Description FAIL PROVIDE PROOF FARE PAY Bond Amount 500.00 Name GRIER, IREKKA JANEA Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 8/8/1990 Height 5.5 Weight 140 Arrest Date Time 2017-02-24 12:10:00 Court Case 5902016229061 Charge Description INJURY TO PERSONAL PROPERTY Bond Amount 500.00 Name HERRMANN, TODD DOUGLAS Arrest Type DOB 12/1/1971 Height 6.3 Weight 165 Arrest Date Time 2017-02-24 13:16:00 Court Case Charge Description Bond Amount Name PEREZ, RAUL ABILA Arrest Type DOB 12/15/1987 Height 5.8 Weight 195 Arrest Date Time 2017-02-24 13:14:00 Court Case Charge Description Bond Amount Name STATON, DOMINIQUE DICHAEL Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 2/6/1990 Height 5.5 Weight 125 Arrest Date Time 2017-02-24 11:50:00 Court Case 5902017207243 Charge Description DISORDERLY CONDUCT-SCHOOL Bond Amount 500.00 Name BLACK, DALVIN D Arrest Type Felony DOB 6/26/1992 Height 5.11 Weight 225 Arrest Date Time 2017-02-24 13:00:00 Court Case 5902017207235 Charge Description BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE Bond Amount 5000.00 Name GUYTON, JEFFREY JEROME Arrest Type DOB 8/25/1984 Height 6.3 Weight 190 Arrest Date Time 2017-02-24 14:14:00 Court Case Charge Description Bond Amount Name MEDLIN, WILLIAM VANDALE Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 10/30/1974 Height 6.1 Weight 220 Arrest Date Time 2017-02-24 08:40:00 Court Case 5902017207249 Charge Description ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON Bond Amount Name CHANEY, SHAKEEM JUSTIN Arrest Type Felony DOB 6/30/1998 Height 6.0 Weight 170 Arrest Date Time 2017-02-24 13:20:00 Court Case 5902017204371 Charge Description LARCENY OF MOTOR VEHICLE (F) Bond Amount 30000.00 Name PARKER, MELINDA RENEE Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 2/27/1977 Height 5.1 Weight 167 Arrest Date Time 2017-02-24 13:39:00 Court Case 5902017207261 Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS Bond Amount 1000.00 Name WHITESIDES, WANDA RENEE Arrest Type Felony DOB 4/7/1971 Height 5.7 Weight 120 Arrest Date Time 2017-02-24 14:49:00 Court Case 4802017051040 Charge Description OBTAIN PROPERTY FALSE PRETENSE Bond Amount 2500.00 Name BEELER, ZOE PILAR Arrest Type Felony DOB 3/3/1998 Height 5.2 Weight 300 Arrest Date Time 2017-02-24 15:35:00 Court Case 5902017205868 Charge Description EMBEZZLEMENT Bond Amount Name BOUCHAIB, ZAKARIA Arrest Type Traffic DOB 9/28/1983 Height 6.2 Weight 175 Arrest Date Time 2017-02-24 14:40:00 Court Case 8902016712188 Charge Description SPEEDING Bond Amount 1000.00 Name BREWER, TEVIN Arrest Type Felony DOB 8/30/1990 Height 5.9 Weight 135 Arrest Date Time 2017-02-24 16:03:00 Court Case 5902017207102 Charge Description FIRST DEGREE BURGLARY Bond Amount 100000.00 Name PARTLOW, LOTTIEREO DEMOND Arrest Type Felony DOB 2/9/1994 Height 5.6 Weight 145 Arrest Date Time 2017-02-24 15:37:00 Court Case 5902017207240 Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F) Bond Amount 15000.00 Name BRIDGES, DAVID IVEY Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 9/13/1963 Height 5.7 Weight 175 Arrest Date Time 2017-02-24 15:40:00 Court Case 5902017207269 Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS Bond Amount 1000.00 Name HERNANDEZ, BRIAN SAUL Arrest Type Felony DOB 3/5/1999 Height 5.5 Weight 130 Arrest Date Time 2017-02-24 16:24:00 Court Case 5902017205704 Charge Description EXTORTION Bond Amount 1000.00 Share One Injured in east Charlotte Shooting

Customers Capture Video of Charlotte Thieves

Father Charged After Holding Up a School Bus

Body Found in the Woods in Lincoln County

Union County Arrests and Mugshots 02-24-2017

Search Site Search for:





Charlotte Mugshots Dowdle, Crystal Michelle Charged With Trespass, 1st Degree.











: Cannot modify header information - headers already sent by (output started at /home/crimeincharlotte/public_html/wp-content/themes/twentyten/header.php:25) inon line