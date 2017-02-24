Mecklenburg County Arrests and Mugshots 02-24-2017

February 24, 2017

Name SIMMONS, MICHAEL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/18/1986
Height 5.10
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2017-02-24 00:24:00
Court Case 8902014701399
Charge Description SHOW CAUSE
Bond Amount

Name VARRA, DEONE STEVEN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/22/1976
Height 5.11
Weight 210
Arrest Date Time 2017-02-24 01:20:00
Court Case 5902015039352
Charge Description POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ
Bond Amount

Name PACHECO, JONATHAN CHRISTIAN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/9/1992
Height 5.4
Weight 135
Arrest Date Time 2017-02-24 00:15:00
Court Case 5902017207212
Charge Description RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
Bond Amount 1500.00

Name PAIGE, MAURICE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 5/24/1992
Height 5.8
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2017-02-24 01:50:00
Court Case 5902016221264
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount 500.00

Name PICKETT, SHI-KERRA
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/22/1988
Height 5.7
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2017-02-24 01:08:00
Court Case 5902017207208
Charge Description DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M)
Bond Amount

Name JACKSON, JULIUS ERWIN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 3/7/1991
Height 5.9
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2017-02-24 00:40:00
Court Case 5902017207215
Charge Description PWISD COCAINE
Bond Amount 9500.00

Name RIVERS, MAURICE DEON
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 11/20/1980
Height 6.2
Weight 250
Arrest Date Time 2017-02-24 00:28:00
Court Case 5902017207218
Charge Description POSSESS STOLEN FIREARM
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name HOLMES, EARL
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 8/26/1974
Height 5.6
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2017-02-24 03:45:00
Court Case 8302017050028
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 1500.00

Name TAYLOR, ANTHONY RASHAWN
Arrest Type
DOB 8/17/1995
Height 5.9
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2017-02-24 04:15:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name JONES, HENDRICK LAMAR
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/23/1979
Height 5.11
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2017-02-24 03:45:00
Court Case 5902017207221
Charge Description RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name MCCLAIN, BRITTANY
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/3/1987
Height 5.4
Weight 250
Arrest Date Time 2017-02-24 07:05:00
Court Case 5902014046004
Charge Description SHOPLIFTING CONCEALMENT GOODS
Bond Amount 500.00

Name CARR, NAQUEESHA SHARAY
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 5/19/1990
Height 5.2
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2017-02-24 08:10:00
Court Case 5902017206937
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount 500.00

Name SHARPE, MIRANDA
Arrest Type Non-Arrest
DOB 6/14/1991
Height 5.6
Weight 153
Arrest Date Time 2017-02-24 09:21:00
Court Case
Charge Description Parole Violation
Bond Amount

Name BARBER, SHONTAVIA V
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 11/14/1989
Height 5.1
Weight 167
Arrest Date Time 2017-02-24 09:49:00
Court Case 5902017207001
Charge Description HIT/RUN FAIL STOP PROP DAMAGE
Bond Amount

Name MOORE, MIKHAL
Arrest Type
DOB 9/5/1999
Height 6.1
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2017-02-24 10:33:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name NEWSOME, JOURDAN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 4/28/1987
Height 6.1
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2017-02-24 10:59:00
Court Case 5902017207232
Charge Description FRAUD – FREE TEXT
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name WILLIAMSON, ANNA ELIZABETH
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/3/1997
Height 5.5
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2017-02-24 09:38:00
Court Case 5902017206978
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount 1500.00

Name BANOS-RUIZ, MARTIMIANO
Arrest Type
DOB 7/17/1988
Height 5.2
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2017-02-24 13:12:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name BOYKIN, DAVID DEWON
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/14/1989
Height 6.2
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2017-02-24 10:48:00
Court Case 5902016007364
Charge Description FAIL PROVIDE PROOF FARE PAY
Bond Amount 500.00

Name GRIER, IREKKA JANEA
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/8/1990
Height 5.5
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2017-02-24 12:10:00
Court Case 5902016229061
Charge Description INJURY TO PERSONAL PROPERTY
Bond Amount 500.00

Name HERRMANN, TODD DOUGLAS
Arrest Type
DOB 12/1/1971
Height 6.3
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2017-02-24 13:16:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name PEREZ, RAUL ABILA
Arrest Type
DOB 12/15/1987
Height 5.8
Weight 195
Arrest Date Time 2017-02-24 13:14:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name STATON, DOMINIQUE DICHAEL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/6/1990
Height 5.5
Weight 125
Arrest Date Time 2017-02-24 11:50:00
Court Case 5902017207243
Charge Description DISORDERLY CONDUCT-SCHOOL
Bond Amount 500.00

Name BLACK, DALVIN D
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 6/26/1992
Height 5.11
Weight 225
Arrest Date Time 2017-02-24 13:00:00
Court Case 5902017207235
Charge Description BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name GUYTON, JEFFREY JEROME
Arrest Type
DOB 8/25/1984
Height 6.3
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2017-02-24 14:14:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name MEDLIN, WILLIAM VANDALE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/30/1974
Height 6.1
Weight 220
Arrest Date Time 2017-02-24 08:40:00
Court Case 5902017207249
Charge Description ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON
Bond Amount

Name CHANEY, SHAKEEM JUSTIN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 6/30/1998
Height 6.0
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2017-02-24 13:20:00
Court Case 5902017204371
Charge Description LARCENY OF MOTOR VEHICLE (F)
Bond Amount 30000.00

Name PARKER, MELINDA RENEE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/27/1977
Height 5.1
Weight 167
Arrest Date Time 2017-02-24 13:39:00
Court Case 5902017207261
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name WHITESIDES, WANDA RENEE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 4/7/1971
Height 5.7
Weight 120
Arrest Date Time 2017-02-24 14:49:00
Court Case 4802017051040
Charge Description OBTAIN PROPERTY FALSE PRETENSE
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name BEELER, ZOE PILAR
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 3/3/1998
Height 5.2
Weight 300
Arrest Date Time 2017-02-24 15:35:00
Court Case 5902017205868
Charge Description EMBEZZLEMENT
Bond Amount

Name BOUCHAIB, ZAKARIA
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 9/28/1983
Height 6.2
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2017-02-24 14:40:00
Court Case 8902016712188
Charge Description SPEEDING
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name BREWER, TEVIN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 8/30/1990
Height 5.9
Weight 135
Arrest Date Time 2017-02-24 16:03:00
Court Case 5902017207102
Charge Description FIRST DEGREE BURGLARY
Bond Amount 100000.00

Name PARTLOW, LOTTIEREO DEMOND
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 2/9/1994
Height 5.6
Weight 145
Arrest Date Time 2017-02-24 15:37:00
Court Case 5902017207240
Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
Bond Amount 15000.00

Name BRIDGES, DAVID IVEY
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/13/1963
Height 5.7
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2017-02-24 15:40:00
Court Case 5902017207269
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name HERNANDEZ, BRIAN SAUL
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 3/5/1999
Height 5.5
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2017-02-24 16:24:00
Court Case 5902017205704
Charge Description EXTORTION
Bond Amount 1000.00
