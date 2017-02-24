Mecklenburg County Arrests and Mugshots 02-24-2017

Warning
|Name
|SIMMONS, MICHAEL
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|12/18/1986
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-02-24 00:24:00
|Court Case
|8902014701399
|Charge Description
|SHOW CAUSE
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|VARRA, DEONE STEVEN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|2/22/1976
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|210
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-02-24 01:20:00
|Court Case
|5902015039352
|Charge Description
|POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|PACHECO, JONATHAN CHRISTIAN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/9/1992
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|135
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-02-24 00:15:00
|Court Case
|5902017207212
|Charge Description
|RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
|Bond Amount
|1500.00
|Name
|PAIGE, MAURICE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|5/24/1992
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-02-24 01:50:00
|Court Case
|5902016221264
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|PICKETT, SHI-KERRA
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/22/1988
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-02-24 01:08:00
|Court Case
|5902017207208
|Charge Description
|DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M)
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|JACKSON, JULIUS ERWIN
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|3/7/1991
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-02-24 00:40:00
|Court Case
|5902017207215
|Charge Description
|PWISD COCAINE
|Bond Amount
|9500.00
|Name
|RIVERS, MAURICE DEON
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|11/20/1980
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|250
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-02-24 00:28:00
|Court Case
|5902017207218
|Charge Description
|POSSESS STOLEN FIREARM
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|HOLMES, EARL
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|8/26/1974
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-02-24 03:45:00
|Court Case
|8302017050028
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|1500.00
|Name
|TAYLOR, ANTHONY RASHAWN
|Arrest Type
|
|DOB
|8/17/1995
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-02-24 04:15:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|JONES, HENDRICK LAMAR
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|7/23/1979
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-02-24 03:45:00
|Court Case
|5902017207221
|Charge Description
|RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|MCCLAIN, BRITTANY
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|1/3/1987
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|250
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-02-24 07:05:00
|Court Case
|5902014046004
|Charge Description
|SHOPLIFTING CONCEALMENT GOODS
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|CARR, NAQUEESHA SHARAY
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|5/19/1990
|Height
|5.2
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-02-24 08:10:00
|Court Case
|5902017206937
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|SHARPE, MIRANDA
|Arrest Type
|Non-Arrest
|DOB
|6/14/1991
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|153
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-02-24 09:21:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|Parole Violation
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|BARBER, SHONTAVIA V
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|11/14/1989
|Height
|5.1
|Weight
|167
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-02-24 09:49:00
|Court Case
|5902017207001
|Charge Description
|HIT/RUN FAIL STOP PROP DAMAGE
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|MOORE, MIKHAL
|Arrest Type
|
|DOB
|9/5/1999
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-02-24 10:33:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|NEWSOME, JOURDAN
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|4/28/1987
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-02-24 10:59:00
|Court Case
|5902017207232
|Charge Description
|FRAUD – FREE TEXT
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|WILLIAMSON, ANNA ELIZABETH
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|1/3/1997
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-02-24 09:38:00
|Court Case
|5902017206978
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|1500.00
|Name
|BANOS-RUIZ, MARTIMIANO
|Arrest Type
|
|DOB
|7/17/1988
|Height
|5.2
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-02-24 13:12:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|BOYKIN, DAVID DEWON
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/14/1989
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-02-24 10:48:00
|Court Case
|5902016007364
|Charge Description
|FAIL PROVIDE PROOF FARE PAY
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|GRIER, IREKKA JANEA
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/8/1990
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-02-24 12:10:00
|Court Case
|5902016229061
|Charge Description
|INJURY TO PERSONAL PROPERTY
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|HERRMANN, TODD DOUGLAS
|Arrest Type
|
|DOB
|12/1/1971
|Height
|6.3
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-02-24 13:16:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|PEREZ, RAUL ABILA
|Arrest Type
|
|DOB
|12/15/1987
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|195
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-02-24 13:14:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|STATON, DOMINIQUE DICHAEL
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|2/6/1990
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|125
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-02-24 11:50:00
|Court Case
|5902017207243
|Charge Description
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT-SCHOOL
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|BLACK, DALVIN D
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|6/26/1992
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|225
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-02-24 13:00:00
|Court Case
|5902017207235
|Charge Description
|BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|GUYTON, JEFFREY JEROME
|Arrest Type
|
|DOB
|8/25/1984
|Height
|6.3
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-02-24 14:14:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|MEDLIN, WILLIAM VANDALE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/30/1974
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|220
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-02-24 08:40:00
|Court Case
|5902017207249
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|CHANEY, SHAKEEM JUSTIN
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|6/30/1998
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-02-24 13:20:00
|Court Case
|5902017204371
|Charge Description
|LARCENY OF MOTOR VEHICLE (F)
|Bond Amount
|30000.00
|Name
|PARKER, MELINDA RENEE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|2/27/1977
|Height
|5.1
|Weight
|167
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-02-24 13:39:00
|Court Case
|5902017207261
|Charge Description
|SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|WHITESIDES, WANDA RENEE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|4/7/1971
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|120
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-02-24 14:49:00
|Court Case
|4802017051040
|Charge Description
|OBTAIN PROPERTY FALSE PRETENSE
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|BEELER, ZOE PILAR
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|3/3/1998
|Height
|5.2
|Weight
|300
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-02-24 15:35:00
|Court Case
|5902017205868
|Charge Description
|EMBEZZLEMENT
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|BOUCHAIB, ZAKARIA
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|9/28/1983
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-02-24 14:40:00
|Court Case
|8902016712188
|Charge Description
|SPEEDING
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|BREWER, TEVIN
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|8/30/1990
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|135
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-02-24 16:03:00
|Court Case
|5902017207102
|Charge Description
|FIRST DEGREE BURGLARY
|Bond Amount
|100000.00
|Name
|PARTLOW, LOTTIEREO DEMOND
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|2/9/1994
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|145
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-02-24 15:37:00
|Court Case
|5902017207240
|Charge Description
|BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
|Bond Amount
|15000.00
|Name
|BRIDGES, DAVID IVEY
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|9/13/1963
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-02-24 15:40:00
|Court Case
|5902017207269
|Charge Description
|SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|HERNANDEZ, BRIAN SAUL
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|3/5/1999
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|130
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-02-24 16:24:00
|Court Case
|5902017205704
|Charge Description
|EXTORTION
|Bond Amount
|1000.00