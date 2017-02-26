Mecklenburg County Arrests and Mugshots 02-26-2017 Name DAVIS, JEANELL MONIQUE Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 10/16/1991 Height 5.7 Weight 153 Arrest Date Time 2017-02-26 00:02:00 Court Case 5902014235661 Charge Description ASSAULT AND BATTERY Bond Amount 1500.00 Name DEAN, CHARLES ROBERT Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 12/1/1987 Height 5.9 Weight 150 Arrest Date Time 2017-02-26 00:29:00 Court Case 5902016204411 Charge Description ASSAULT BY POINTING A GUN Bond Amount Name HONAKER, CARL ROBERT Arrest Type Traffic DOB 6/19/1993 Height 5.11 Weight 215 Arrest Date Time 2017-02-26 00:40:00 Court Case 5902015218218 Charge Description DWI – LEVEL 5 Bond Amount Name FOSTER, KHAJARRI SENCERE Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 1/23/1999 Height 6.1 Weight 220 Arrest Date Time 2017-02-26 00:09:00 Court Case 5902017207475 Charge Description CARRYING CONCEALED GUN(M) Bond Amount 1000.00 Name WATSON, ZANDRA KIM Arrest Type Traffic DOB 7/12/1953 Height 5.6 Weight 148 Arrest Date Time 2017-02-26 00:11:00 Court Case 5902017207462 Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED Bond Amount 1000.00 Name WHITE, ARRINGTON JARELL Arrest Type Traffic DOB 10/30/1986 Height 6.2 Weight 152 Arrest Date Time 2017-02-26 01:35:00 Court Case 1202016050634 Charge Description DWI – LEVEL 5 Bond Amount Name MARQUEZ, FIDEL REBOLLAR Arrest Type Traffic DOB 4/24/1983 Height 5.8 Weight 180 Arrest Date Time 2017-02-26 02:10:00 Court Case 5902017207480 Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED Bond Amount 500.00 Name RICHEY, AUNDRA MAYNE Arrest Type Traffic DOB 10/15/1991 Height 5.11 Weight 180 Arrest Date Time 2017-02-26 02:09:00 Court Case 5902017207479 Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED Bond Amount Name SHORTER, ROKEEM JAMEL Arrest Type Traffic DOB 5/6/1992 Height 5.6 Weight 145 Arrest Date Time 2017-02-26 03:00:00 Court Case 6402016007517 Charge Description DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV Bond Amount 100.00 Name WING, AUTAUME Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 1/4/1990 Height 5.8 Weight 180 Arrest Date Time 2017-02-26 03:44:00 Court Case 5902017207481 Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT Bond Amount 400.00 Name KIRKOVICH, EMILY ROSE Arrest Type Traffic DOB 11/30/1993 Height 5.0 Weight 115 Arrest Date Time 2017-02-26 02:47:00 Court Case 5902017207487 Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED Bond Amount Name LIPSCOMB, PHAYNE LEWIS Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 7/24/1977 Height 5.6 Weight 170 Arrest Date Time 2017-02-26 05:04:00 Court Case 5902017207488 Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS Bond Amount 500.00 Name SMITH, URIAH VLADIMIR Arrest Type Traffic DOB 1/28/1994 Height 5.9 Weight 160 Arrest Date Time 2017-02-26 04:21:00 Court Case 5902017207490 Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED Bond Amount Name ENGLISH, LAWRANCE Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 8/15/1990 Height 5.11 Weight 160 Arrest Date Time 2017-02-26 04:16:00 Court Case 5902017207495 Charge Description INJURY TO PERSONAL PROPERTY Bond Amount 625.00 Name RHOADES, JEREL MANVIL Arrest Type Traffic DOB 11/24/1979 Height 6.0 Weight 175 Arrest Date Time 2017-02-26 00:17:00 Court Case 5902017207491 Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED Bond Amount 1000.00 Name GOODMAN, DAVONE MONTARIUS Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 5/10/1989 Height 6.0 Weight 180 Arrest Date Time 2017-02-26 06:03:00 Court Case 5902017207509 Charge Description INTOXICATED AND DISRUPTIVE Bond Amount 300.00 Name CANCIO, ARMONDO Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 12/8/1976 Height 5.9 Weight 170 Arrest Date Time 2017-02-26 09:10:00 Court Case 5902017207506 Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE Bond Amount Name MARTINE-HERNANDEZ, JOSE LUIS Arrest Type Traffic DOB 10/27/1983 Height 5.8 Weight 185 Arrest Date Time 2017-02-26 09:45:00 Court Case 7902004002448 Charge Description DWLR Bond Amount 1000.00 Name SPENCER, DARRIOUS NAQUONE Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 3/4/1991 Height 6.0 Weight 205 Arrest Date Time 2017-02-26 08:26:00 Court Case 5902017207514 Charge Description POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond Amount 250.00 Name HARRIS, JAKIERAN Arrest Type DOB 9/23/1995 Height 5.7 Weight 160 Arrest Date Time 2017-02-26 12:16:00 Court Case Charge Description Bond Amount Name BROOKS, CHARLES VERNON Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 10/24/1990 Height 5.11 Weight 185 Arrest Date Time 2017-02-26 12:59:00 Court Case 4802016057156 Charge Description DEFRAUDING INNKEEPER Bond Amount 500.00 Name PHILLIPS, JOHN BARRY Arrest Type Traffic DOB 12/23/1962 Height 5.10 Weight 220 Arrest Date Time 2017-02-26 13:00:00 Court Case 3502000054924 Charge Description DWI – LEVEL 4 Bond Amount Name PHILLIPS, JOHN BARRY Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 7/26/1988 Height 5.8 Weight 145 Arrest Date Time 2017-02-26 13:00:00 Court Case 1202017050898 Charge Description FIRST DEG TRESP ENTER/REMAIN Bond Amount 500.00 Name ESCALANTE, PETRONA Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 4/2/1984 Height 5.4 Weight 140 Arrest Date Time 2017-02-26 10:52:00 Court Case 5902017207522 Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT Bond Amount Name HAGINS, ROYAL Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 10/26/1998 Height 5.11 Weight 180 Arrest Date Time 2017-02-26 14:15:00 Court Case 5902017205039 Charge Description RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER Bond Amount Name HALL, LAQUISIA Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 8/24/1992 Height 5.7 Weight 155 Arrest Date Time 2017-02-26 14:02:00 Court Case 5902017206754 Charge Description COMMUNICATING THREATS Bond Amount 500.00 Name SIDES, JOHN GARLAND Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 8/11/1979 Height 5.5 Weight 135 Arrest Date Time 2017-02-26 16:33:00 Court Case 3502012001414 Charge Description POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ Bond Amount 1000.00 Name ZEPEDA, JONATHAN VALENTIN Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 1/20/1998 Height 5.10 Weight 165 Arrest Date Time 2017-02-26 13:55:00 Court Case 5902017207524 Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT Bond Amount 1500.00 Name SMITH, ALBURTUS Arrest Type Traffic DOB 1/28/1980 Height 6.1 Weight 230 Arrest Date Time 2017-02-26 16:02:00 Court Case 5902017207532 Charge Description DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV Bond Amount 1000.00

