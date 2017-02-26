Mecklenburg County Arrests and Mugshots 02-26-2017

Warning
|Name
|DAVIS, JEANELL MONIQUE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/16/1991
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|153
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-02-26 00:02:00
|Court Case
|5902014235661
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT AND BATTERY
|Bond Amount
|1500.00
|Name
|DEAN, CHARLES ROBERT
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|12/1/1987
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-02-26 00:29:00
|Court Case
|5902016204411
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT BY POINTING A GUN
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|HONAKER, CARL ROBERT
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|6/19/1993
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|215
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-02-26 00:40:00
|Court Case
|5902015218218
|Charge Description
|DWI – LEVEL 5
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|FOSTER, KHAJARRI SENCERE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|1/23/1999
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|220
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-02-26 00:09:00
|Court Case
|5902017207475
|Charge Description
|CARRYING CONCEALED GUN(M)
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|WATSON, ZANDRA KIM
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|7/12/1953
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|148
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-02-26 00:11:00
|Court Case
|5902017207462
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|WHITE, ARRINGTON JARELL
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|10/30/1986
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|152
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-02-26 01:35:00
|Court Case
|1202016050634
|Charge Description
|DWI – LEVEL 5
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|MARQUEZ, FIDEL REBOLLAR
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|4/24/1983
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-02-26 02:10:00
|Court Case
|5902017207480
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|RICHEY, AUNDRA MAYNE
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|10/15/1991
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-02-26 02:09:00
|Court Case
|5902017207479
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|SHORTER, ROKEEM JAMEL
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|5/6/1992
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|145
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-02-26 03:00:00
|Court Case
|6402016007517
|Charge Description
|DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
|Bond Amount
|100.00
|Name
|WING, AUTAUME
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|1/4/1990
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-02-26 03:44:00
|Court Case
|5902017207481
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Bond Amount
|400.00
|Name
|KIRKOVICH, EMILY ROSE
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|11/30/1993
|Height
|5.0
|Weight
|115
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-02-26 02:47:00
|Court Case
|5902017207487
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|LIPSCOMB, PHAYNE LEWIS
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|7/24/1977
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-02-26 05:04:00
|Court Case
|5902017207488
|Charge Description
|SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|SMITH, URIAH VLADIMIR
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|1/28/1994
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-02-26 04:21:00
|Court Case
|5902017207490
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|ENGLISH, LAWRANCE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/15/1990
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-02-26 04:16:00
|Court Case
|5902017207495
|Charge Description
|INJURY TO PERSONAL PROPERTY
|Bond Amount
|625.00
|Name
|RHOADES, JEREL MANVIL
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|11/24/1979
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-02-26 00:17:00
|Court Case
|5902017207491
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|GOODMAN, DAVONE MONTARIUS
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|5/10/1989
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-02-26 06:03:00
|Court Case
|5902017207509
|Charge Description
|INTOXICATED AND DISRUPTIVE
|Bond Amount
|300.00
|Name
|CANCIO, ARMONDO
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|12/8/1976
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-02-26 09:10:00
|Court Case
|5902017207506
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|MARTINE-HERNANDEZ, JOSE LUIS
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|10/27/1983
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|185
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-02-26 09:45:00
|Court Case
|7902004002448
|Charge Description
|DWLR
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|SPENCER, DARRIOUS NAQUONE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|3/4/1991
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|205
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-02-26 08:26:00
|Court Case
|5902017207514
|Charge Description
|POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|Bond Amount
|250.00
|Name
|HARRIS, JAKIERAN
|Arrest Type
|
|DOB
|9/23/1995
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-02-26 12:16:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|BROOKS, CHARLES VERNON
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/24/1990
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|185
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-02-26 12:59:00
|Court Case
|4802016057156
|Charge Description
|DEFRAUDING INNKEEPER
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|PHILLIPS, JOHN BARRY
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|12/23/1962
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|220
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-02-26 13:00:00
|Court Case
|3502000054924
|Charge Description
|DWI – LEVEL 4
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|PHILLIPS, JOHN BARRY
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|7/26/1988
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|145
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-02-26 13:00:00
|Court Case
|1202017050898
|Charge Description
|FIRST DEG TRESP ENTER/REMAIN
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|ESCALANTE, PETRONA
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|4/2/1984
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-02-26 10:52:00
|Court Case
|5902017207522
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|HAGINS, ROYAL
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/26/1998
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-02-26 14:15:00
|Court Case
|5902017205039
|Charge Description
|RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|HALL, LAQUISIA
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/24/1992
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|155
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-02-26 14:02:00
|Court Case
|5902017206754
|Charge Description
|COMMUNICATING THREATS
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|SIDES, JOHN GARLAND
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/11/1979
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|135
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-02-26 16:33:00
|Court Case
|3502012001414
|Charge Description
|POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|ZEPEDA, JONATHAN VALENTIN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|1/20/1998
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-02-26 13:55:00
|Court Case
|5902017207524
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Bond Amount
|1500.00
|Name
|SMITH, ALBURTUS
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|1/28/1980
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|230
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-02-26 16:02:00
|Court Case
|5902017207532
|Charge Description
|DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
|Bond Amount
|1000.00