Mecklenburg County Arrests and Mugshots 02-26-2017

February 26, 2017

Name DAVIS, JEANELL MONIQUE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/16/1991
Height 5.7
Weight 153
Arrest Date Time 2017-02-26 00:02:00
Court Case 5902014235661
Charge Description ASSAULT AND BATTERY
Bond Amount 1500.00

Name DEAN, CHARLES ROBERT
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/1/1987
Height 5.9
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2017-02-26 00:29:00
Court Case 5902016204411
Charge Description ASSAULT BY POINTING A GUN
Bond Amount

Name HONAKER, CARL ROBERT
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 6/19/1993
Height 5.11
Weight 215
Arrest Date Time 2017-02-26 00:40:00
Court Case 5902015218218
Charge Description DWI – LEVEL 5
Bond Amount

Name FOSTER, KHAJARRI SENCERE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/23/1999
Height 6.1
Weight 220
Arrest Date Time 2017-02-26 00:09:00
Court Case 5902017207475
Charge Description CARRYING CONCEALED GUN(M)
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name WATSON, ZANDRA KIM
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 7/12/1953
Height 5.6
Weight 148
Arrest Date Time 2017-02-26 00:11:00
Court Case 5902017207462
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name WHITE, ARRINGTON JARELL
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 10/30/1986
Height 6.2
Weight 152
Arrest Date Time 2017-02-26 01:35:00
Court Case 1202016050634
Charge Description DWI – LEVEL 5
Bond Amount

Name MARQUEZ, FIDEL REBOLLAR
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 4/24/1983
Height 5.8
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2017-02-26 02:10:00
Court Case 5902017207480
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 500.00

Name RICHEY, AUNDRA MAYNE
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 10/15/1991
Height 5.11
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2017-02-26 02:09:00
Court Case 5902017207479
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount

Name SHORTER, ROKEEM JAMEL
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 5/6/1992
Height 5.6
Weight 145
Arrest Date Time 2017-02-26 03:00:00
Court Case 6402016007517
Charge Description DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
Bond Amount 100.00

Name WING, AUTAUME
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/4/1990
Height 5.8
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2017-02-26 03:44:00
Court Case 5902017207481
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount 400.00

Name KIRKOVICH, EMILY ROSE
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 11/30/1993
Height 5.0
Weight 115
Arrest Date Time 2017-02-26 02:47:00
Court Case 5902017207487
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount

Name LIPSCOMB, PHAYNE LEWIS
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/24/1977
Height 5.6
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2017-02-26 05:04:00
Court Case 5902017207488
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
Bond Amount 500.00

Name SMITH, URIAH VLADIMIR
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 1/28/1994
Height 5.9
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2017-02-26 04:21:00
Court Case 5902017207490
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount

Name ENGLISH, LAWRANCE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/15/1990
Height 5.11
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2017-02-26 04:16:00
Court Case 5902017207495
Charge Description INJURY TO PERSONAL PROPERTY
Bond Amount 625.00

Name RHOADES, JEREL MANVIL
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 11/24/1979
Height 6.0
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2017-02-26 00:17:00
Court Case 5902017207491
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name GOODMAN, DAVONE MONTARIUS
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 5/10/1989
Height 6.0
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2017-02-26 06:03:00
Court Case 5902017207509
Charge Description INTOXICATED AND DISRUPTIVE
Bond Amount 300.00

Name CANCIO, ARMONDO
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/8/1976
Height 5.9
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2017-02-26 09:10:00
Court Case 5902017207506
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name MARTINE-HERNANDEZ, JOSE LUIS
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 10/27/1983
Height 5.8
Weight 185
Arrest Date Time 2017-02-26 09:45:00
Court Case 7902004002448
Charge Description DWLR
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name SPENCER, DARRIOUS NAQUONE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/4/1991
Height 6.0
Weight 205
Arrest Date Time 2017-02-26 08:26:00
Court Case 5902017207514
Charge Description POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond Amount 250.00

Name HARRIS, JAKIERAN
Arrest Type
DOB 9/23/1995
Height 5.7
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2017-02-26 12:16:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name BROOKS, CHARLES VERNON
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/24/1990
Height 5.11
Weight 185
Arrest Date Time 2017-02-26 12:59:00
Court Case 4802016057156
Charge Description DEFRAUDING INNKEEPER
Bond Amount 500.00

Name PHILLIPS, JOHN BARRY
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 12/23/1962
Height 5.10
Weight 220
Arrest Date Time 2017-02-26 13:00:00
Court Case 3502000054924
Charge Description DWI – LEVEL 4
Bond Amount

Name PHILLIPS, JOHN BARRY
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/26/1988
Height 5.8
Weight 145
Arrest Date Time 2017-02-26 13:00:00
Court Case 1202017050898
Charge Description FIRST DEG TRESP ENTER/REMAIN
Bond Amount 500.00

Name ESCALANTE, PETRONA
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/2/1984
Height 5.4
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2017-02-26 10:52:00
Court Case 5902017207522
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount

Name HAGINS, ROYAL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/26/1998
Height 5.11
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2017-02-26 14:15:00
Court Case 5902017205039
Charge Description RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
Bond Amount

Name HALL, LAQUISIA
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/24/1992
Height 5.7
Weight 155
Arrest Date Time 2017-02-26 14:02:00
Court Case 5902017206754
Charge Description COMMUNICATING THREATS
Bond Amount 500.00

Name SIDES, JOHN GARLAND
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/11/1979
Height 5.5
Weight 135
Arrest Date Time 2017-02-26 16:33:00
Court Case 3502012001414
Charge Description POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name ZEPEDA, JONATHAN VALENTIN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/20/1998
Height 5.10
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2017-02-26 13:55:00
Court Case 5902017207524
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount 1500.00

Name SMITH, ALBURTUS
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 1/28/1980
Height 6.1
Weight 230
Arrest Date Time 2017-02-26 16:02:00
Court Case 5902017207532
Charge Description DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
Bond Amount 1000.00
